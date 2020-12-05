Costa Rica Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze in Central American Archery

Adjusting to a new reality, the weekend was successfully held the 1st Virtual Central American Archery Tournament, with the participation of archers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica.

The event arose as an initiative of the National Archery Association of Panama and with the collaboration of the different participating countries, such as the Bahamas (special guest), Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama, all the necessary logistics were organized for the successful development of the tournament. In addition, it was an event endorsed by World Archery Americas, the continental organization in charge of the discipline in America.

Costa Rican victory

After the different stages of the tournament, Costa Rica managed to get a gold medal in the Recurve Youth Male category, from the hand of Carlos Rodríguez; silver and bronze medals in the Recurve Feminine category thanks to the efforts of María Gabriela Fernández and Nicole Rojas, respectively; and bronze medals in the compound bow modality obtained by Auxiliadora Arguello, in the Female category, and Brandon González in the Junior Male category.

Carlos Rodríguez, Costa Rican champion, stated that “despite being an atypical tournament due to the virtual format, it was an enriching experience, it gave me a lot of learning. The final was a beautiful experience for me, it was quite close, and it was very exciting to have won with a tiebreaker”.