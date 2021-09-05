More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Sherman Güity Achieves a Historic Gold Medal for Costa Rica

    The Limonense sprinter set a Paralympic record in the 200 meter dash T64

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Sherman Güity made history for Costa Rica in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, after winning the gold medal in the 200 meter dash T64 this Saturday. The Tico athlete started in lane six and achieved a record time of 21.43.

    Most outstanding para-athlete


    It is the second medal that the limonense sprinter has achieved in these jousts, as on August 30th he won the silver medal in the 100 meters T64 category. With this triumph, Sherman becomes the most outstanding para-athlete in the history of Costa Rica, by adding two medals.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Güity got something of a reward with this medal, as he was out of competition for 24 months, after testing positive for doping after committing an unintentional infraction.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceGustavo Fallas
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article31 Countries and Territories in the World That Do Not Have an Army
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Sherman Güity Achieves a Historic Gold Medal for Costa Rica

    Sherman Güity made history for Costa Rica in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, after winning the gold medal in...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER