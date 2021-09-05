Sherman Güity Achieves a Historic Gold Medal for Costa Rica

Sherman Güity made history for Costa Rica in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, after winning the gold medal in the 200 meter dash T64 this Saturday. The Tico athlete started in lane six and achieved a record time of 21.43.

Most outstanding para-athlete



It is the second medal that the limonense sprinter has achieved in these jousts, as on August 30th he won the silver medal in the 100 meters T64 category. With this triumph, Sherman becomes the most outstanding para-athlete in the history of Costa Rica, by adding two medals.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Güity got something of a reward with this medal, as he was out of competition for 24 months, after testing positive for doping after committing an unintentional infraction.