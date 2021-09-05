Costa Rica and Gwec Will Create a Roadmap to Develop Offshore Wind Energy

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) together with the Vice Ministry of Energy and Environmental Quality of the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Costa Rican Electricity Institute launched an initiative to promote energy development offshore wind in Costa Rica. Likewise, it will seek to generate knowledge about the local benefits of offshore wind energy; as well as exploring ways for its future growth in the Central American country.

Currently, Costa Rica has a total technical potential for offshore wind power of 14 GW; of which about 1 GW are fixed-bottom offshore wind, while 13 GW is floating. Furthermore, the country has the potential to become a pioneer of this energy.

Similarly, if an offshore wind industry were created, this would have local and regional socio-economic benefits; ranging from a push for decarbonization to providing affordable electricity and creating sustainable jobs.

The potential of Costa Rica

In this regard, Ben Backwell, executive director of GWEC, indicated that the country has been a leader in renewable energy and sustainability for years, so it is time to launch the offshore wind sector.

“Taking advantage of the offshore wind potential of Costa Rica will help the country to consolidate its position as a pioneer in the decarbonization of the region; while ensuring socio-economic benefits for local communities and building a thriving local economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rolando Castro, Vice Minister of Energy and Environmental Quality of Costa Rica, stressed that the country has a great commitment to the environmental future of the planet; as well as major sustainability goals.

“Offshore wind energy represents a source of abundant energy potential, capable of driving a blue economy and providing important socio-economic opportunities, such as job creation; improving livelihoods; local value chains; and enhancing synergies between coastal stakeholders,” he added.