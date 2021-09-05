More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica and Gwec Will Create a Roadmap to Develop Offshore Wind Energy

    Both the GWEC and Costa Rica will seek to generate knowledge about the local benefits of offshore wind energy

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) together with the Vice Ministry of Energy and Environmental Quality of the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Costa Rican Electricity Institute launched an initiative to promote energy development offshore wind in Costa Rica. Likewise, it will seek to generate knowledge about the local benefits of offshore wind energy; as well as exploring ways for its future growth in the Central American country.

    Currently, Costa Rica has a total technical potential for offshore wind power of 14 GW; of which about 1 GW are fixed-bottom offshore wind, while 13 GW is floating. Furthermore, the country has the potential to become a pioneer of this energy.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Similarly, if an offshore wind industry were created, this would have local and regional socio-economic benefits; ranging from a push for decarbonization to providing affordable electricity and creating sustainable jobs.

    The potential of Costa Rica

    In this regard, Ben Backwell, executive director of GWEC, indicated that the country has been a leader in renewable energy and sustainability for years, so it is time to launch the offshore wind sector.

    “Taking advantage of the offshore wind potential of Costa Rica will help the country to consolidate its position as a pioneer in the decarbonization of the region; while ensuring socio-economic benefits for local communities and building a thriving local economy,” he added.

    Meanwhile, Rolando Castro, Vice Minister of Energy and Environmental Quality of Costa Rica, stressed that the country has a great commitment to the environmental future of the planet; as well as major sustainability goals.

    “Offshore wind energy represents a source of abundant energy potential, capable of driving a blue economy and providing important socio-economic opportunities, such as job creation; improving livelihoods; local value chains; and enhancing synergies between coastal stakeholders,” he added.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleSherman Güity Achieves a Historic Gold Medal for Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica and Gwec Will Create a Roadmap to Develop Offshore Wind Energy

    The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) together with the Vice Ministry of Energy and Environmental Quality of the Ministry...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER