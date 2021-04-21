More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica’s Environmental Commitment Awarded by Unesco

    Promoting initiatives for decarbonization and sustainable development

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica’s Environmental Commitment Awarded by Unesco

    Costa Rica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the United Nations Organization for Science, Education and Culture (Unesco) has...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Lead University Will offer Webinar on the Economic Potential of Green Hydrogen for Costa Rica

    As energy trends change worldwide, as a result of climate change, the country's potential to position itself as a...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    “Neuralink”, the Brain Chip Created by Elon Musk Would be Launched in Late 2021

    The ‘Neuralink’ brain chips would begin to be implanted in human brains at the end of 2021. According to...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the United Nations Organization for Science, Education and Culture (Unesco) has awarded the city of San José the Netexplo Linking Cities 2021 Award, in the category ‘Zero Carbon Objective’.

    According to Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores y Culto, in this edition the Award jury, made up of prominent professors from prestigious universities around the world, distinguished a total of 10 cities in different categories.

    Among the reasons for this recognition are Costa Rica’s goal to be a decarbonization laboratory, the efforts of San José and the country to fight against the impact of climate change, and the projects promoted in the environmental field.

    Likewise, during the presentation of the Award, expert Ian Monroe, from Stanford University, highlighted Costa Rica’s results in the fields of renewable energies, reforestation and protection of biodiversity, as well as in the Decarbonization Plan and its objectives.

    Sonia Marta Mora, Costa Rica’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, highlighted that the granting of this Prize constitutes a stimulus for the city, the country, and all its inhabitants to continue promoting initiatives for decarbonization as well as for strengthening their commitment to sustainable development.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLead University Will offer Webinar on the Economic Potential of Green Hydrogen for Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica’s Environmental Commitment Awarded by Unesco

    Costa Rica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the United Nations Organization for Science, Education and Culture (Unesco) has...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Lead University Will offer Webinar on the Economic Potential of Green Hydrogen for Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    As energy trends change worldwide, as a result of climate change, the country's potential to position itself as a global supplier increases, thanks to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica: A Riot of Wildlife Surrounded by Mountains and Ocean

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Not sure where to go this weekend? Do you want to relax a little on the bonuses you received from https://22bet.bi/bonus/rules/, but don’t want to go somewhere where you have already been? We invite you to go to Costa Rica
    Read more

    Coconut Packed Soaps: A Unique ldea from a Tico Entrepreneur

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    For many years, Patricia Noguera suffered from contact dermatitis due to the chemicals present in many of the industrial products that we use in...
    Read more

    Costa Rica is….Nature in its Purest Form

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    After so many months without being able to move with full freedom, it is to hear the word travel and immediately our faces light...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »