Costa Rica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the United Nations Organization for Science, Education and Culture (Unesco) has awarded the city of San José the Netexplo Linking Cities 2021 Award, in the category ‘Zero Carbon Objective’.

According to Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores y Culto, in this edition the Award jury, made up of prominent professors from prestigious universities around the world, distinguished a total of 10 cities in different categories.

Among the reasons for this recognition are Costa Rica’s goal to be a decarbonization laboratory, the efforts of San José and the country to fight against the impact of climate change, and the projects promoted in the environmental field.

Likewise, during the presentation of the Award, expert Ian Monroe, from Stanford University, highlighted Costa Rica’s results in the fields of renewable energies, reforestation and protection of biodiversity, as well as in the Decarbonization Plan and its objectives.

Sonia Marta Mora, Costa Rica’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, highlighted that the granting of this Prize constitutes a stimulus for the city, the country, and all its inhabitants to continue promoting initiatives for decarbonization as well as for strengthening their commitment to sustainable development.