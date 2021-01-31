It is appropriate to begin these lines by making known that to our pride this park was declared by UNESCO a World Heritage Site and a biosphere reserve. Located in the Cordillera de Talamanca, it forms the largest wild and protected area that Costa Rica has.

It should be noted that La Amistad International Park is a joint effort between Costa Rica and Panama, there its name originates, referring to this particular aspect (friendship) that has occurred in the midst of these two sister nations.

It borders the entire Cordillera de Talamanca, a mountain range of more than 3800 meters of altitude, this territory also varies in the climate, the altitude and the type of soil. La Amistad should be included in your list of places to visit. Likewise, the friendship national park stands out from the rest for being a place of various natural contrasts that invite you to discover it.

What can we do in our visit to La Amistad National Park?

It is an absolutely ideal place for hiking, which is one of its greatest attractions. In the middle of this practice you will feel tiny walking through the vast amount of virgin forests that cover the extension of this mentioned park.

As if that were not enough, you will have the privilege of walking through ecosystems of great environmental quality, brimming with life and that are reflected

with the great diversity of plant and animal species that live there.

Unique experience with nature

One of the characteristics that makes this park more attractive is the fact that the visitor can be in direct contact with a pristine natural environment, where biological diversity is manifested in all its forms, making it possible for this Protected area to be considered a of the regions with the greatest genetic biodiversity.

Another attraction of the La Amistad International Park or also known as PILA is the scenic beauty of both its natural environment and the adjacent peasant and indigenous communities, in which you can count on guidance, food and lodging facilities, thus contributing to development. local through Community Rural Tourism.

Likewise, the visitor can enjoy breathtaking views from some hills and open natural areas, majestic sunsets and sunrises, composition of agro-landscapes and a clean sky full of stars.

The visitor, on the other hand, has the joy of knowing the largest Protected Wilderness Area of Costa Rica, in which they can carry out recreational activities, camping, medium and extreme hiking, photography and bird watching, as well as discover unique ecosystems such as the paramo savannas , the peat bogs, the cloud forest, and the pre-montane forest.

Finally, La Amistad International Park is one of the most diverse places to visit when it comes to wanting to know a little more about our country and even other latitudes typical of this continent.