Home
News & Politics
Health News
Environment
Costa Rica Prohibits Use of Glyphosate in Its Protected Wild Areas
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 11, 2019
The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a guideline, which prohibits the use of glyphosate in the 11 Protected Wild Areas...
Health
Sniffer Dogs Against Vegetable Contraband at the Juan Santamaría Airport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
A pair of canine units will track baggage in search of contaminated fruits and vegetables in order to reduce the risk of...
Health
Costa Rica's HIV Patients Receive High Quality Care
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 1, 2019
The first of December is "World AIDS Day", created to commemorate and raise awareness on the fight against infection of the human...
Health
Digitalizing the Costa Rican Health System Data Base to Save Lives
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 29, 2019
Since 1941, Costa Rica has a health system that has been developed under the directive of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund...
Health
The Great Importance of Fruits and Vegetables for Our Health
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 29, 2019
The consumption of fruits and vegetables is of great importance for our health motivated to all the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fibers that they contain....
World News
Environmental News
Money
Money
Are You Using Your Credit Cards Properly?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 12, 2019
The correct use that should be given to credit cards depends on the level of responsibility we have with the management of...
Environment
The MD-2 Pineapple Variety: The Bitter Side of Sweetness
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 12, 2019
As it is well known, since 2007, Costa Rica dominates the world’s pineapple market, thanks to the MD-2 variety (better known as...
Culture & Lifestyle
Second-Hand Goods Markets Flourish in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
More and more people have left behind the stereotypes around second-hand items. Precisely in Costa Rica, since 2017, the SJO Bazar is...
Money
Guanacaste Airport Contributes to the Growth and Development of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 2, 2019
The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (AIDOQ) continues to consolidate itself as a source of development for the region and the country,...
Money
Features of Online Loans and Microloans
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 25, 2019
Using a credit service, you cannot only solve your fiscal troubles but make a profit. Surprised? It is feasible if approaching the business smartly
Travel
Things to Do
Luxury Tent Complex Will Open Doors in Costa Rica Soon
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 8, 2019
“Nayara Tented Camp”, the luxury tent complex that will open its doors on December 20th, 2019, in La Fortuna de San Carlos....
Travel
Ten Warm-Climate Countries You Must Visit During Your Lifetime
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
Every country in the world has something to offer. But beauty is a hard thing to quantify. Here we offer you a...
Travel
Ten Cold-Climate Countries You Must Visit During Your Lifetime
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
Every country in the world has something to offer. But beauty is a hard thing to quantify. Here we offer you a...
Health
Sniffer Dogs Against Vegetable Contraband at the Juan Santamaría Airport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
A pair of canine units will track baggage in search of contaminated fruits and vegetables in order to reduce the risk of...
Travel
Costa Rica: The Ideal Destination for Adventure and Sports Tourism
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 2, 2019
Undoubtedly Costa Rica has become an ideal destination for foreign visitors who want adventure sports tourism at any time of the year
Culture & Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Today Nicoya Honors The Virgin of Guadalupe, Its Patron Saint
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 11, 2019
Every year the Festivities of Our Lady the Virgin of Guadalupe are celebrated in Nicoya during November and December, which include different...
Culture & Lifestyle
How Do People Celebrate Christmas Pura Vida Style?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 12, 2019
Living the Christmas holidays in the tropics is an experience for those of us who usually associate with the cold, the snow,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Proposal to Declare Costa Rica's Coffee a National Symbol Advances
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
Recently, the affirmative opinion was given of the Legislative Special Commission on Science, Technology, and Education, in which Costa Rican coffee will...
Culture & Lifestyle
Avatar Transformation Experience in the Jungles of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 5, 2019
“Into the I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” -John Muir
Culture & Lifestyle
Second-Hand Goods Markets Flourish in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
More and more people have left behind the stereotypes around second-hand items. Precisely in Costa Rica, since 2017, the SJO Bazar is...
Science & Technology
Science & Technology
Costa Rica Leads Latin America in Technology And Innovation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
Our country was among the middle-income economies that exceed in innovation in relation to their level of development, being the only country...
Science & Technology
Tesla Technology Arrives in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 28, 2019
Costa Rica has been a worldwide reference as a promoter of sustainability, as well as the implementation of clean technologies in favor of the environment and the mitigation of carbon footprint
Science & Technology
Costa Rica Begins Switchover From Analog To Digital TV
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 10, 2019
Nowadays television is a fact of life for billions of people. Since it was invented `the box' has become an enormous success.
Science & Technology
The New OCR Technology Available for Google Photos and Google Lens App’s In All OS and The Web
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 19, 2019
One of the best things that Google Photos has created is its powerful search tool. It automatically recognizes objects places, pets, events or even people events in the image gallery
Science & Technology
Online casinos vs. Physical Casinos – What are the Main Differences?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 19, 2019
The choice between an online casino and a local casino is just like the choice between TV and cinema. Both media are – despite obvious differences – highly compatible and complement each other
