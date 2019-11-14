advertisement

La Amistad International Park is one of the special corners of the world with a peculiar charm and where you can see incredible panoramic views of natural beauty like no other. This park was declared by UNESCO, a world heritage site and biosphere reserve, a spectacular territory of approximately 200,000ha, is located in the Talamanca Mountain Range and forms the largest protected area in our country.

The Amistad International Park is a joint effort between Costa Rica and Panama, which is why it is called “Amistad” (Friendship). It limits with all the Mountain Range of Talamanca that reaches up to 3800 meters of altitude. In this territory, the climate varies according to the altitude and also the type of soil.

For does that enjoy nature exploration, you will find that the Amistad International Park is the place to visit. There we can go hiking through places of unique beauty that will make you feel tiny inside the immensity of its virgin natural landscape. You will have the privilege of walking through ecosystems of pristine environmental quality, overflowing with life and that is reflected in the great diversity of plant and animal species that live there.

Amistad Park has a multitude of trails with which you can explore.

Trail “Los Gigantes del Bosque” (The Giants of the Forest): Starting from the Altamira de Boilley region, this trail is 1.5 km, in spite of not being in a good state of conservation, it travels through a forest of trees more than 40 meters high where you will be able to see the vast number of Cedars that serves as a refuge for animal species.

Valle Silencioso (Silent Valley) Trail.

It winds 14 km from the Altamira region. It is in good condition and allows you to visit different types of the forest while witnessing a magical view not only of the park but of the Rio Grande Valley of Terraba.

Cerro Kamuk Trail.

Travel 26 km from the three hills of Potrero Grande to Kamuk Hill, the second-highest point in the country with 3,545m, experience with the incredible views offered by the Oaktree forests.

Trail Sabanas de Esperanza (Plains of Hope).

It stretches for only 3.6 km but you will admire natural plains of unparalleled beauty along with lots of animal and plant species, along the way you will find the indigenous cemetery.

Cerro Cabecar Trail.

12km of a perfect route that goes to the Pacific Ocean, Caño Island, and the Osa Peninsula, it will leave you completely amazed.

Pittier-Catarata Station Trail.

This trail is 2.2 km long, it offers the possibility of observing large numbers of birds and also some large mammals such as dantas and jaguars that roam the area.

Coca-Pittier house trail.

This short trail of 6.3 km is perfect for bird watching, and there you will witness the birth of many streams where Dantas and jaguars run wild.

Along all the trails of La Amistad Park, there is an incredible variety of flora and fauna, it includes jaguars, peccaries, howler and white-faced monkeys, lazy tapirs, anteaters, armadillos, agoutis, bales and merchants, and hundreds of bird species. It includes diverse habitats from the lowland rainforest to the tundra ecosystem; it also has cloud forests in the northern part. The parks recommend its visitors to follow the trails and explore this huge and majestic place. There are very good guides that can help you get the most out of your visit. This park extends over a large territory, over the border into Panama. Among the services offered by the La Amistad International Park there are two camping areas with capacity for 300 people, a lunch area, an amphitheater, an observation deck located in the primary forest, and another viewpoint located on the edge of the park from which you can see panoramic views of the Cato Broto and Buenos Aires zones.