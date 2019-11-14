advertisement

Bhajan is a powerful technology for personal transformation which helps people to live their excellence. Kundalini Yoga works with the endocrine system to stimulate glandular secretions within the body, producing profound systemic effects. The glands are the guardians of our health. When they are secreting properly, we are vital, energized and feel well.

Kundalini Yoga has existed for thousands of years, passed down from teacher to student with great care to preserve the effectiveness of these practices. Kundalini Yoga is a “Raj” or “royal” Yoga, in that for a large portion of history it was only accessible by royalty and the nobility. It is only within the last fifty years that these practices have been made available to such a wide audience, breaking with tradition, to meet the needs of people living in this era. We live in an age where we are constantly bombarded with information. This can wreak havoc on our nervous systems.

Under persistent stress, the body spends less and less time in the parasympathetic nervous system, which is all about rest, repair and rejuvenation. These practices and meditations stimulate the parasympathetic response and help to restore balance. We can also strengthen our nervous system through the conscious application of stress, experiencing the growth edge that exists around our perceived limitations, literally retraining the mind to better handle stress and stressful situations.

Join Luke at Resonance Costa Rica’s next event:

“Strengthening inner vitality to conquer stress” with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation, the yoga of awareness.

This retreat and workshop series will contain practices and meditations which vastly improve our ability to handle stress and stressful situations. We will breathe consciously, move the body and sit in stillness. This retreat is available to absolutely anyone, regardless of physical condition, and will meet everyone where they are at, providing gentle alternatives and visualizations as an option, while offering plenty of opportunities for people to rise to mental and physical challenges, should they choose to do so.

Stress occurs when our inner vitality is unable to match an exterior stressor. Using this as our fundamental understanding of stress, we will engage in ancient transformative practices to strengthen our inner vitality and to calm the fluctuations of the mind. Kundalini Yoga is a powerful technology for personal transformation that brings forth an individual’s full potential and helps them to live authentically. Specifically, we will be using:

Pranayam (breathwork exercises)

(breathwork exercises) Kriya (sets of physical exercises intended to bring about a specific effect)

(sets of physical exercises intended to bring about a specific effect) Mantra (Primal sounds which stimulate the meridians of the mouth, and strengthen mastery of the mind)

(Primal sounds which stimulate the meridians of the mouth, and strengthen mastery of the mind) Meditation (periods of focused awareness, establishing oneself as the observer of the mind)

(periods of focused awareness, establishing oneself as the observer of the mind) Deep Relaxation (integration through rejuvenative rest)

Kundalini Yoga has been called “the fast track to enlightenment” for its capacity to quickly deliver profound experiences to the practitioner. Whereas some yogic paths focus on strengthening the physical body, Kundalini Yoga works directly with the Prana (life force) of the body, encouraging greater circulation of life energy to all cells of the body. Hundreds of Kriyas (specific sets of exercises intended to bring about a desired effect) exist within this technology and can be applied to one’s own experience to meet the desired area of growth for that individual.

By: Luke McKim, KRI Certified Level 2 Kundalini Yoga & Meditation Teacher

Luke is an ever-evolving man of integrity. A KRI certified Kundalini Yoga and Meditation teacher, Luke is passionate about helping people to empower themselves through these transformative practices so that they can live authentically as their True expression. Certified as a recovery coach with Recovery 2.0 and Tommy Rosen, Luke is dedicated to helping people to uncover the unconscious patterns driving their behavior and thoughts, helping them to cultivate awareness of their conditioning and to step into greater freedom and ease of being. Having trained in Yoga with various Indian and International Yogic masters, including Anand Mehrotra, founder of Sattva Yoga, and Kia Miller, founder of Radiant Body Yoga, Luke is a constant seeker of Truth who embraces all paths and modalities which help to move a person from darkness into light.

