Visitors to Cuba will be able to benefit from a 90-day tourist visa starting this pasat Tuesday, renewable once for the same period, displacing the previous 30-day extension, according to the authorities.

“As of November 1st of this year, the validity of the #Tourism visa is extended to 90 days of permanence in the national territory – extendable only once for the same period – which allows visitors to extend their stay foreigners in #Cuba,” Tourism Minister Juan Carlos García Granda announced on Twitter.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Thiamin, or vitamin B1, is part of the B complex group of vitamins that is very useful for mental, brain and nervous system health in general. Specifically this vitamin B1, thiamin, is responsible for converting the carbohydrates we consume into energy. With them, the body and especially the brain are kept active and healthy.

Studies have shown that thiamine is also essential in muscle contraction and in the conduction of nerve signals throughout the human body. Another benefit has to do with its positive impact on metabolism: thanks to pyruvate, which is an important molecule in various chemical reactions in the body, its greatest benefits are produced when it comes to stabilizing general health.

What happens in the human body due to the absence of thiamine? As this vitamin B1 is very important to maintain stable basic cell functions and metabolism to obtain energy, a low level of it can cause poor cognitive function among other problems.

Thiamine and B complex for health

These are the foods that contain thiamin:

• Beef and pork

• Trout and blue fin tuna

• Whole grain, enriched and fortified products such as bread, cereals, rice, pasta and flour

• Eggs

• Legumes and peas (peas)

• Dairy products (in good amounts)

• Nuts and seeds

Finally, recent studies have revealed that thiamine supports the growth, development and function of cells. Although normally the necessary amount of this vitamin is achieved with a rich and balanced diet with the recommended foods, it is also possible to consume thiamine as a vitamin supplement, especially in people with hereditary metabolic disorders and HIV patients.