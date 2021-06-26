More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Carolina Muñoz Was Selected as the Only Latin American Judge For the 2021 World Chess Championship

    The Tico will be present at Championship, which will be held in Sochi, Russia, from July 10th to August 8th.

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Carolina Muñoz Was Selected as the Only Latin American Judge For the 2021 World Chess Championship

    The Costa Rican lawyer Carolina Muñoz was selected as a World Chess Championship judge, being the only Latin American...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    For The First Time, a Judge of Indian Origin Will Serve On The Supreme Court Of Canada

    A judge of Indian origin, Mahmud Jamal, became the first non-white person to be appointed to the Supreme Court...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Launches International E-Learning for the Tourism...

    Costa Rica has been recognized worldwide as a sustainable destination in permanent innovation and that little by little is...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican lawyer Carolina Muñoz was selected as a World Chess Championship judge, being the only Latin American to hold that position. Muñoz is a Category A international referee and was chosen from a long list of candidates of the region.

    Qualified experience

    Among the reasons to support the election, the organization highlighted that the referee has been an active player since she was 10 years old and was a four-time national champion. She is also an International Chess Master, placed third in a Central American and fifth place in a Women’s Pan American. In addition, she is part of the Tico National Team.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The lawyer was also a medalist at the Central American Games and retired from active competition in 2013. That same year she jumped into the field of refereeing, where she has participated in national tournaments, as well as in the Youth World Cup and the Amateur World Cup.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

      Sign Up

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      SourceTomas Gomez
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleFor The First Time, a Judge of Indian Origin Will Serve On The Supreme Court Of Canada
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rican Carolina Muñoz Was Selected as the Only Latin American Judge For the 2021 World Chess Championship

      The Costa Rican lawyer Carolina Muñoz was selected as a World Chess Championship judge, being the only Latin American...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      For The First Time, a Judge of Indian Origin Will Serve On The Supreme Court Of Canada

      News TCRN STAFF -
      A judge of Indian origin, Mahmud Jamal, became the first non-white person to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada in its 146-year...
      Read more

      Do You Want The Physique Of Cristiano Ronaldo? Here We Give You His Diet and Exercise Routine

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Portuguese athlete Cristiano Ronaldo, considered by many to be the best footballer in the world, is still among the sport's elite at 36.
      Read more

      Jennie Lakip: The American Who Left Retirement To Succeed In Costa Rican Soccer

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The American Jennie Lakip will play with the women's red and black soccer team for the next two short tournaments after her great stint at Dimas Escazú
      Read more

      Possibility of Migrating to a “Global Income” Raise Doubts about Taxes in Costa Rica

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Will salary earning people pay more taxes with the application of a global income in Costa Rica? Will it make the country less attractive...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

       SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER