Costa Rican Carolina Muñoz Was Selected as the Only Latin American Judge For the 2021 World Chess Championship

The Costa Rican lawyer Carolina Muñoz was selected as a World Chess Championship judge, being the only Latin American to hold that position. Muñoz is a Category A international referee and was chosen from a long list of candidates of the region.

Qualified experience

Among the reasons to support the election, the organization highlighted that the referee has been an active player since she was 10 years old and was a four-time national champion. She is also an International Chess Master, placed third in a Central American and fifth place in a Women’s Pan American. In addition, she is part of the Tico National Team.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The lawyer was also a medalist at the Central American Games and retired from active competition in 2013. That same year she jumped into the field of refereeing, where she has participated in national tournaments, as well as in the Youth World Cup and the Amateur World Cup.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.