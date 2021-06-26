More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    For The First Time, a Judge of Indian Origin Will Serve On The Supreme Court Of Canada

    Mahmud Jamal will replace Rosalie Silberman Abella, who is retiring from the Supreme Court

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    For The First Time, a Judge of Indian Origin Will Serve On The Supreme Court Of Canada

    A judge of Indian origin, Mahmud Jamal, became the first non-white person to be appointed to the Supreme Court...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Launches International E-Learning for the Tourism...

    Costa Rica has been recognized worldwide as a sustainable destination in permanent innovation and that little by little is...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica, the Ideal Country for Wellness Tourism

    Tourism is one of the most important economic activities in Costa Rica, a country that before the pandemic received...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A judge of Indian origin, Mahmud Jamal, became the first non-white person to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada in its 146-year history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

    “I am confident that Judge Jamal, with his vast experience in the legal and academic communities and his dedication to serving others, will be a valuable asset to the highest court in our country,” Trudeau said in a statement. He vowed to fight widespread racism in Canadian institutions.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Experienced lawyer

    A graduate of Yale University in the United States, Jamal practiced law for nearly a quarter of a century in Canada, arguing 35 times before the Supreme Court on a wide range of issues. He was a judge on the Ontario Court of Appeal since 2019.

    Bilingual (English and French), he has also taught constitutional law at McGill University in Montreal and administrative law at Osgoode Hall School of Law in Toronto. Born in Nairobi (Kenya) in 1967 into a family originally from India, Judge Jamal emigrated with his family to the United Kingdom in 1969 and to Canada in 1981.

    Overcoming obstacles

    In his candidacy for the Supreme Court, he claimed that as a child he had been “teased and harassed” because of his name, religion and skin color. “At school I was educated in the Christian religion by reciting the Our Father and incorporating the values of the Church of England.

    At home, I was educated as a Muslim by memorizing the Arabic prayers of the Koran and living in the Ismaili community,” he wrote. “Like many other people, I was discriminated against on a daily basis,” he added. Jamal will replace Rosalie Silberman Abella, who is retiring from the Supreme Court.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

      Sign Up

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rican Accessible Tourism Network Launches International E-Learning for the Tourism Sector
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      For The First Time, a Judge of Indian Origin Will Serve On The Supreme Court Of Canada

      A judge of Indian origin, Mahmud Jamal, became the first non-white person to be appointed to the Supreme Court...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Do You Want The Physique Of Cristiano Ronaldo? Here We Give You His Diet and Exercise Routine

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Portuguese athlete Cristiano Ronaldo, considered by many to be the best footballer in the world, is still among the sport's elite at 36.
      Read more

      Jennie Lakip: The American Who Left Retirement To Succeed In Costa Rican Soccer

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The American Jennie Lakip will play with the women's red and black soccer team for the next two short tournaments after her great stint at Dimas Escazú
      Read more

      Possibility of Migrating to a “Global Income” Raise Doubts about Taxes in Costa Rica

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Will salary earning people pay more taxes with the application of a global income in Costa Rica? Will it make the country less attractive...
      Read more

      Covid-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Costa Rica

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Confirmed cases of COVID-19 decreased by 9 percent in the last week in Costa Rica, thus maintaining the downward trend during June, while vaccination...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

       SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER