Cycling In Costa Rica Will be Reactivated by Hand of Recognized Cyclists in the World

Costa Rican cycling will have an extraordinary test in November that would mark the return to the tracks with the realization of the Giro de Rigo Costa Rica 2021 edition. Led by the famous Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, the test will be held, in two different modalities, on November 14, departing from Parque Viva, in La Guácima de Alajuela.

Giro de Rigo

The Giro de Rigo is a cycling event that was born three years ago in Colombia by the hand of Urán and that for the first time will be held outside his country of origin. Rigo is internationally recognized for being part of the US EF Education-NIPPO UCI World Team category and for having obtained second place in the Giro d’Italia in two consecutive years (2013 and 2014), and second place in the Tour de France, in 2017. National and international cyclists will participate in the event in Tiquicia and will have as guests of honor recognized world-class cyclists who will be announced in the coming months.

“We will have two challenges, the Colibrí Challenge, 60 km long, which starts at our house, the Go Rigo Go circuit, located in Parque Viva in La Guácima de Alajuela, runs through Santa Bárbara and Barva de Heredia, goes down to La Garita de Alajuela and then it comes back to the circuit.

“For its part, the 120 km Jaguares challenge, which starts at the circuit, runs through Heredia, Alajuela and passes through the beautiful Poás area, concluding at the circuit,” explained Juan Camilo Gutiérrez, general manager of Go Rigo Go Costa Rica.

Costa Rica as a destination for sports tourism in Latin America

The organization ensures the activity seeks to promote Costa Rica as a destination for sports tourism in Latin America. “We produced a video that shows the beautiful Costa Rican landscapes that participating cyclists will be able to enjoy. We promoted this video on ESPN’s broadcast at the Giro d’Italia and we are going to start promoting it in other countries in the region. We already have cyclists from other countries registered, ”added Gutiérrez.