    Avianca Airlines Inaugurated Its Direct Route Between the Juan Santamaría International Airport and the City of Miami

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    Avianca Airlines inaugurated this Thursday its direct route between the Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) and the city of Miami, in the United States. It is a route that the Colombian airline had in the past, but that it eliminated when deciding that flights from our country should make a stopover in El Salvador. With this, it also eliminated the hub that Avianca maintained in the Alajuela terminal.

    The first flight of this new route left the country at 11:22 a.m. with 150 passengers on board in an Airbus A320. It is scheduled to arrive in Miami at 4:25 p.m. local time. The flight will leave Miami at 2:20 p.m. and will land in our country 15:23 p.m.

    Reactions to this opening

    The opening ceremony was attended by Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, and Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of Aeris, administrator of the AIJS. “Miami is one of the most important points of contact in Costa Rica for both inbound tourism and outbound tourism. The return of Avianca is a relevant addition to the vigorous growth that our country is experiencing from its main market, the United States,” Segura said.

    “We know how important it is for the country to have direct flights to Miami and, therefore, today we inaugurate this route with great joy, responding to a request from our customers and confident in maintaining their preference in our operations and service,” said Reyna Mejía , Avianca Commercial Manager for Central America. With the start of this operation Avianca advances in its network growth plan announced weeks ago. The company expects to implement 50 new routes in three years.

      Sergio Arce
      ViaBeleida Delgado
