Guanacaste Airport Announces Two New Flights From the US

Good news continues for the tourism industry in Guanacaste. Two US airlines announced new flights from Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas to the Guanacaste Airport for the upcoming Winter Season 2021-2022.

Southwest will fly from Denver, Colorado with a weekly frequency, on Saturdays, starting on November 13th. The flight will depart Denver International Airport at 09:00 am arriving in Guanacaste at 15:10.

Additionally, American Airlines announces, for the first time in Guanacaste, a new flight from Austin, Texas. The frequency will be three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday beginning on November 2nd.

“We’re happy to announce these upcoming flights from the cities of Denver and Austin to Guanacaste Airport! It confirms that Guanacaste is an aspirational destination for the North American market and that airlines have trust in the destination too since we offer a wide variety of activities and a safe environment” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT – concessionaire of Guanacaste Airport.

As members of VINCI Airports, Guanacaste Airport gathers the best practices of the industry from around the world into its route development strategies. “We’re aware that Guanacaste Airport is a key element for the development of the region. Undoubtedly, sharing this news gives a boost to the industry and economy of the region” Jaramillo added.

Strengthening the Tico tourism industry

Gustavo J. Segura, Minister of Tourism, stated that “We are delighted to announce the opening of the new routes that will connect Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas directly to Guanacaste. These flights will strengthen tourism employment, as well as the linkages in the region and surrounding areas, which contributes to the gradual recovery of tourism for the end of the year season”.

“We’re continuing to expand our service bringing low fares, flexible policies, and world-famous Hospitality to more people (…) Southwest continues responding to growing customer demand for more access to beaches launching a seasonal service on Saturdays between Denver and Liberia, Costa Rica”, said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive President for Southwest Airlines.

“We are proud to strengthen our 30-year commitment in Costa Rica with the announcement of our new route between Liberia and Austin,” said Rafael Sanchez, American Airlines regional manager for Central America. “These new flights will complement our operation in Liberia of 28 weekly flights and San Jose with 42 weekly flights to our hubs at MIA, CLT and DFW”.

The entry requirements for tourists to Costa Rica is to complete the Health Pass form and have medical insurance coverage in case of Covid-19. For the convenience of visitors, Guanacaste Airport offers a Covid-19 testing service in its facilities- the first airport in the country to offer it- which is a mandatory for returning to the United States. Since June 6th, all the US airlines that served Guanacaste prior to the pandemic have resumed operations to the airport.

About CORIPORT

Coriport is the Costa Rican government concessionaire since 2010 for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new passenger terminal and associated ground facilities at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Under its administration, the airport is managed with a 5-star Blue Flag, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 standards, in addition to being the first carbon neutral terminal in the region. LIR has been awarded Air Service Quality (ASQ) for 3 years in a row as the Best Airport in Latin America and Caribbean in its category of less than 2 million passengers per year.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, the leading private airport operator in the world, manages 52 airports in 12 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. We harness our expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, while leveraging our investment capability and expertise in optimising operational performance, modernising infrastructure and driving environmental transition. VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to start rolling out an international environmental strategy, in 2016, with a view to achieving net zero emissions throughout its network by 2050.