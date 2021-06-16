More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Contribute with the Well-Being of the Oceans by Reducing Single-Use Plastics

    The health of the oceans continues to be threatened by human-produced plastic waste

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline In Costa Rica

    The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Costa Rica. From May 30...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Aspires to be the Regional Cyber Security Hub

    The governments of Costa Rica and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in cyber security, an initiative...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Contribute with the Well-Being of the Oceans by Reducing Single-Use Plastics

    The oceans allow the transport of most of the world trade, they are an important source of food and...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The oceans allow the transport of most of the world trade, they are an important source of food and employment. Costa Rica is home to 3.5% of the world’s marine biodiversity. Its marine territory is 11 times larger than the land part. Despite these figures, Alejandra Villalobos, executive director of the Fundación Amigos Isla del Coco (FAICO), assures that the country has enormous challenges in this matter.

    “The planet increasingly demands more conservation and comprehensive management, where government entities, non-governmental organizations, users of the sea, academia and civil society in general, are called to act together soon,” said Villalobos.

    Every year 8 million tons of plastic waste end up in the oceans

    It is estimated that 66% of the oceans have alterations due to the impact of the human being, proof of this is that annually 8 million tons of plastic waste end up in the oceans. In addition to this, the pandemic has caused the conservation of marine ecosystems to become a secondary issue.

    “The environmental impact caused by the materials that have been globalized against the contagion of Covid-19 is still unknown; however, it is expected that the majority of the plastic generated contributes to the pollution of the oceans”, assured Villalobos.

    To counteract the problem

    FAICO shared actions that can be taken to reverse the negative footprint on the seas and oceans:

    – Reduce the carbon footprint.

    – Be aware of where the seafood you consume comes from.

    – Reduce the consumption of single-use plastics.

    – Support organizations that promote issues in favor of the seas.

    – Be active in marine conservation issues

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleGuanacaste Airport Announces Two New Flights From the US
    Next articleCosta Rica Aspires to be the Regional Cyber Security Hub
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline In Costa Rica

    The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Costa Rica. From May 30...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica May Become a Pioneer in Reforestation of Fruit Trees

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica May Become a Pioneer in Reforestation of Fruit Trees
    Read more

    Get to know the “Interceptor”, which will Prevent Tárcoles Garbage from Reaching the Sea

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    For collecting the garbage that floats in the Tárcoles River, an "Interceptor" will be installed soon. It is a Dutch-made mechanism that collects waste...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Joins Efforts with NGO “Oceanmind” to Fight Against Illegal Fishing

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica signed a cooperation agreement with the NGO OceanMind to facilitate the application of maritime regulation thanks to the experience of this organization...
    Read more

    Nosara Marched In Favor for Protection of the Ostional Refuge Buffer Zone

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    In the framework of the World Environment Day commemoration, a significant number of Nosara residents held a march in favor of the construction control...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »