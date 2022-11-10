More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    This November 12 Run And Collaborate With The SOS Children’s Villages

    The activity will take place in the Parque del Este, in Sabanilla

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    This Sunday, November 12th, the event “Steps to help, a race for children” will be held, in which 350 children and adolescents from SOS Children’s Villages will benefit. The event will be a race in different categories, in which children, youth, adults and even pets can participate. The activity will take place in the Parque del Este, in Sabanilla.

     “The objective of this event is to provide a space for healthy recreation among friends and family to promote family unity, as well as to raise funds for the care and attention of more than 350 minors who are under the protection of the NGO,” the organization said.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The race categories that will be held are:

    Boys and girls from 3 to 5 years old (100 m)

    Boys and girls from 6 to 9 years old (100 m)

    Boys and girls from 10 to 12 years old (500 m)

    Boys and girls from 13 to 16 years old (1.6 km)

    Adults and youth (3.4 km)

    Adults and youth with pets (1.6 km)

    The registration fee is ¢10,000 per adult, ¢5,000 for children, ¢2,000 colones per puppy.

    For those who will not compete, general admission will cost 2,000 colones.

    Those who wish to register for the activity can do so through the website

    www.aldeasinfantiles.or.cr/carrera-sos

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Ticos Stop Reproducing: “Ultra-Low Fertility” Places Costa Rica Among Countries With The Lowest Rate Of Children
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Ticos Stop Reproducing: “Ultra-Low Fertility” Places Costa Rica Among Countries With The Lowest Rate Of Children

    While the world sounds alarms because in the coming weeks it will reach 8,000 million inhabitants, in Costa Rica there are also alerts
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER