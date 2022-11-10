This November 12 Run And Collaborate With The SOS Children’s Villages

This Sunday, November 12th, the event “Steps to help, a race for children” will be held, in which 350 children and adolescents from SOS Children’s Villages will benefit. The event will be a race in different categories, in which children, youth, adults and even pets can participate. The activity will take place in the Parque del Este, in Sabanilla.

“The objective of this event is to provide a space for healthy recreation among friends and family to promote family unity, as well as to raise funds for the care and attention of more than 350 minors who are under the protection of the NGO,” the organization said.

The race categories that will be held are:

Boys and girls from 3 to 5 years old (100 m)

Boys and girls from 6 to 9 years old (100 m)

Boys and girls from 10 to 12 years old (500 m)

Boys and girls from 13 to 16 years old (1.6 km)

Adults and youth (3.4 km)

Adults and youth with pets (1.6 km)

The registration fee is ¢10,000 per adult, ¢5,000 for children, ¢2,000 colones per puppy.

For those who will not compete, general admission will cost 2,000 colones.

Those who wish to register for the activity can do so through the website

www.aldeasinfantiles.or.cr/carrera-sos