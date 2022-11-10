More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Ticos Stop Reproducing: “Ultra-Low Fertility” Places Costa Rica Among Countries With The Lowest Rate Of Children

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    While the world sounds alarms because in the coming weeks it will reach 8,000 million inhabitants, in Costa Rica there are also alerts, but on the contrary. The reality of many families – where the grandparents had more than 10 children, the parents reduced to four and now, they have a baby – is multiplied in most homes in the country. Today, the fertility rate is close to the lowest in the world.

    The phenomenon hit the most developed countries first and is known as “ultra-low fertility”. This drastically reduces the number of children per woman and, for the local case, draws even more attention due to the speed with which it occurred.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    By 1970, the average of four children per woman was exceeded. For the new century came a turning point. Initially, the “replacement rate” was reached, in which each woman has 2.2 children, which makes it possible to keep the number of the population stable.

    This, however, was followed by an even more rapid decline towards 2016 and 2017. At this time, the indicator reaches 1.3 children per woman in general. But if foreigners are excluded, the figure drops to 1.1.

    The lowest in Latin America

    This figure is not only the lowest in Latin America, but also equals the lowest indicators in the world, very similar to the numbers in South Korea, Taiwan or Singapore.

    This scenario had been under analysis by experts for years and was presented at a special forum convened by the UN Population Fund. There, the national demographer Luis Rosero explained the analyzes and showed the impact that could come.

    Delay or give up children?

    Among those who have children, there is another notable change: each time the pregnancy occurs at a more mature age. In the 1970s, for example, 75% of women were mothers before the age of 25. In 2000 the figure dropped to 55% and now we are down to less than 30%.

    One of the expectations was that although motherhood was postponed, children would be had later. However, the signs show that this optimistic scenario is not taking place.

    “It is possible that many women who postponed and are postponing starting motherhood or having children when they are young will not make up for them when they reach older ages,” Rosero stressed. That fall defined it as a “red line” that should cause concern when crossed.

    Although data still needs to be studied and it is hoped that the latest census will allow projections to be updated, the expert advanced some theses and examples from other countries. For example, there are issues of gender equity and opportunities for families that inevitably end up impacting decisions about having children.

    Far from 6 million

    One of the most notorious statistical representations of this drop in fertility is that it is difficult to reach 6 million inhabitants. In Costa Rica, the figure of the first million had been achieved in 1956 and then there was a rapid rise. By 2001 the baby “4 million” was born in Limón and in 2018 Heredia received the “5 million”.

    At the current rate, the next digit would be missing. “It is very possible that the country will never reach 6 million inhabitants,” Rosero emphasized. In the most hypothetical scenario, the 6 million would be achieved until 2046. However, with the estimated rates, the maximum peak would be around 5.7 million and from there there would rather be a decrease.

    As an example: for 2021, 70,000 births were projected, but the actual figure was barely around 54,000. Coupled with this low birth rate, the warnings are made in two phases. The first is that the effects will be noticed later, as the generations grow.

    The second has to do with the changes that will be seen in societies. This is because as there are fewer young people, the number of older adults will grow; pensions could reach worrying levels and the entire economic apparatus will have to be reinvented, depending on the needs of the population.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    The Largest Virtual Job Fair in Central America Will Be Held this November
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    The Largest Virtual Job Fair in Central America Will Be Held this November

    These types of events serve to continue promoting online searches and facilitating access to the labor market for more people
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER