More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    The Largest Virtual Job Fair in Central America Will Be Held this November

    These types of events serve to continue promoting online searches and facilitating access to the labor market for more people

    By TCRN STAFF
    16
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This year the Expo Jobs 2022 will be held, a new Employment Fair for all of Central America by the hand of Encontr24 between November 14th and 18th. Digital platforms such as Encontr24 have become a fundamental tool for this entire process.

    Throughout this period, they have been perfecting their features and generating more facilities for all users. They will be presented at the largest virtual recruitment and networking event in Central America.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    “In 2021 alone, there were more than 23,000 job offers in the five countries where we have the largest presence (Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica). These types of events serve to continue promoting online searches and facilitating access to the labor market for more people”, said Wendy Jordan, COO and founder of Encontr24.

    During Expo Jobs, the leading marketplace in Central America will present its new tool, which will serve to improve and facilitate filtering in job searches. In addition, it will be free for those who apply for the offers.

    Candidateate

    This is “Candidateate”, which will allow applicants to answer three questions on video, which will be presented along with the resume. In this way, they will become a small interview sample for recruiters to consider and help them discover people who fit the profile they are looking for for a particular position.

    The Largest Virtual Job Fair in Central America Will Be Held this November

    Empleomanía will be a unique opportunity to offer and look for work, with exclusive benefits of the event. Recruiting companies and human resources agencies that want to participate must register on the page of their country and follow the indicated steps.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Benefits of Mindfulness According to Science
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Benefits of Mindfulness According to Science

    It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that we dedicate a space to Mindfulness or the Full Attention technique; And it is that
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.