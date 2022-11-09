The Largest Virtual Job Fair in Central America Will Be Held this November

This year the Expo Jobs 2022 will be held, a new Employment Fair for all of Central America by the hand of Encontr24 between November 14th and 18th. Digital platforms such as Encontr24 have become a fundamental tool for this entire process.

Throughout this period, they have been perfecting their features and generating more facilities for all users. They will be presented at the largest virtual recruitment and networking event in Central America.

“In 2021 alone, there were more than 23,000 job offers in the five countries where we have the largest presence (Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica). These types of events serve to continue promoting online searches and facilitating access to the labor market for more people”, said Wendy Jordan, COO and founder of Encontr24.

During Expo Jobs, the leading marketplace in Central America will present its new tool, which will serve to improve and facilitate filtering in job searches. In addition, it will be free for those who apply for the offers.

This is “Candidateate”, which will allow applicants to answer three questions on video, which will be presented along with the resume. In this way, they will become a small interview sample for recruiters to consider and help them discover people who fit the profile they are looking for for a particular position.

Empleomanía will be a unique opportunity to offer and look for work, with exclusive benefits of the event. Recruiting companies and human resources agencies that want to participate must register on the page of their country and follow the indicated steps.