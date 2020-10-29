Costa Rica Facilitates the Arrival of Foreign Tourists to the Country

The Government of Costa Rica has decided to facilitate entry requirements in the country to reactivate tourism employment, especially in rural areas of Costa Rica belonging to the regions of Guanacaste, North Zone, Central Pacific, South Pacific, and the Caribbean.

As of this Monday, October 26th, national and foreign passengers arriving in Costa Rica by air do not need to present a negative RT-PCR test result, (the same that determines the presence of SARS CoV-2 that produces the COVID-19), as announced by the Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, Gustavo J. Segura.

Likewise, neither Costa Ricans nor foreigners will receive a sanitary confinement order when entering the country by air. This measure depends on the evolution of the Pandemic in the national territory and the world.

In addition to the migratory visa requirements for each country, those that remain in force in the context of the Pandemic are: completing the epidemiological digital form called Health Pass and the acquisition of medical insurance that complies with the parameters established by executive decree.

Safe Travel Seal

In the last two months, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) has inspected 150 companies to ensure compliance with sanitary protocols and 133 have requested the Safe Travels Seal granted by the World Travel and Tourism Council to the country, thanks to the implementation of the 16 sanitary protocols for tourist activities. Currently, 73 companies have the Safe Travels Seal.

Travelers with symptoms such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, tiredness, flu, or similar are asked to postpone their trip to Costa Rica until they are in perfect health.