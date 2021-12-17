More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Tico NGOs Urge to Protect the Oceans Because of their Importance in the Fight Against Climate Change

    Leading a proposal to increase the protection of the areas around Isla del Coco and the Seamounts

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The planet had stable temperatures for approximately 10,000 years. Currently, human actions have warmed the planet by more than one degree. More than 90% of all the extra heat in the atmosphere, a product of greenhouse gas emissions, is absorbed by the oceans, with implications that until now are beginning to be understood. In the oceans, 30% of the carbon is captured from carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, which are produced when we burn oil, gas and coal, or destroy forests.

    According to the analysis of the World Economic Forum called the “Future of nature and business”, the food production system and the use of land and oceans, causes more negative effects than its contribution to the economy. It has been calculated that this system reaches US $ 12 trillion, exceeding its contribution to the world Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Marine life is in danger

    As the ocean suffers from global warming, marine life can get sick or even die. Coral reefs depend on a symbiosis with algae that provide them with food, through photosynthesis. In very hot waters the algae does not produce food, it dies and causes what is known as coral bleaching. Reefs provide shelter, food and a space for the reproduction of 25% of all marine species, including economically important fish such as crustaceans (shrimp, lobsters and crabs) and others.

    The unsustainable exploitation of marine resources, added to the effects of climate change, generate cumulative impacts that weaken the ocean’s ability to continue providing all these services.

    They propose to increase protection of areas around Isla del Coco

    Catalina Molina, a biologist at the Fundación Amigos Isla del Coco (FAICO), commented that in view of this situation, they have promoted a proposal to increase the protection of the areas around Isla del Coco and the Submarine Mountains, through a process that is led by the State and is supported by different social and scientific actors.

    She recalled that science has shown that marine areas that are protected are excellent for obtaining a triple benefit: the protection of biodiversity, fisheries production and the mitigation of climate change. Well-integrated networks of marine protected areas and where pressures are managed, can increase the survival of species by allowing them to move throughout their entire range of action.

    The FAICO biologist explained: “All of us have a role to play to contribute to solutions to climate change. We have to assume the responsibility of informing ourselves about how our daily actions and the policies that we listen to and decide to support or pay no interest, affect the well-being of the country, the planet and all of humanity ”.

    A few days ago, the future of the oceans played a fundamental role in the negotiations of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP26), in which the need for collaborative work was emphasized, research and the search for solutions that guarantee a healthy, resilient and biodiverse ocean for the next generations.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleMigration Approved Extended Stay in Costa Rica to 272 Foreign Tourists for the Second Half of 2021
    Next articleWhat Are the Main Technological Trends For 2022
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Women’s Cooperative Develops Project for the Sustainable Conservation of the Mangrove in Chomes, Puntarenas

    A group of 47 women affiliated with the organization, CoopeMolusChomes RL, who are part of the Network of Marine...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER