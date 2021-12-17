Migration Approved Extended Stay in Costa Rica to 272 Foreign Tourists for the Second Half of 2021

The Costa Rican General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners received 405 requests for tourism extensions in the second half of the year, of which 272 were approved. It is about 272 foreigners who increased their stay in the country as tourists to up to 90 days.

The extension can be requested by foreigners who, upon entering Costa Rica, were not granted 90 days of stay for different reasons, said Migration. The agency clarified that the number of days granted will be those that remain for the complete 90 days.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

That is to say: if the admission was granted 85 days, only the five days remaining to complete the 90 days will be granted. Once the extended period has expired, the tourist must leave the country.

The requirements:

For a tourist to request its extension, they must meet these requirements:

1. Request from the interested foreign person with the personal data required by the DGME.

2. Tax stamp for ¢ 125 and for each of the folios ¢ 2.50 colones, by deposit in account 242480-3 of the Bank of Costa Rica

3. Copy and original of the passport of the foreign person, or certified copy of all the pages of the valid passport.

4. Two recent passport size photographs.

5. Demonstration of financial solvency.

6. Proof of payment in favor of the Government in the amount of $ 100 in the account 242480-3 of the Bank of Costa Rica.

7. Travel insurance for a period equal to that requested in the tourism extension. (The insurance must cover at least the costs of accommodation and expenses for Covid-19).

*If the foreign person has the complete vaccination scheme 14 days before entering the country – for the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health – it does not require the presentation of insurance.

The approved vaccines and their complete schedule registration are:

a. AstraZeneca / Oxford: two doses.

b. Pfizer / BioNTech: two doses.

c. Moderna: two doses.

d. Sinopharm: two doses.

d1. Sinovac: two doses.

f. Covaxin: two doses.

g. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson): one dose.

The request for the extension can be done in person at the central offices of Migration in La Uruca, previous request of appointment in www.migracion.go.cr. Likewise, it can be presented through the digital medium Migración Digital Trámite Ya, with a service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.