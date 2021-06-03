At least 169 people in Costa Rica have died from the Coronavirus, despite having previously received the antiCovid vaccine. The information (cut to May 17th), was provided by the Ministry of Health.

Of the reported deaths, 32 already had two doses of the vaccine. The other 137 only had the first dose. “The range of ages of the deceased persons goes from 46 years to 99 years. Of the total number of deaths, 100 were men and 69 women,” the Ministry reported. The vaccination process against COVID began in December 2020 and until the previous May 17th, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) has applied 1,251,900 doses.

Groups 1,2 and 3

People in the first line of direct patient care, as well as people over 58 years of age, with risk factors, are part of the priority population with the most vaccinated. That is to say, of the first and second group, respectively.

In the second group, priority was given to people aged 80 and over, since the previous year, it was the age group with the most deaths from COVID. Recently, the inoculation of people between the ages of 16 and 57 with risk factors began. These make up group 3. To this group they added minors between the ages of 12 and 15 who have risk factors. The healthy will be placed in the fifth priority vaccination group.

Until last April 20th, a total 176 people had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus 15 days after receiving the two doses of the vaccines, the Ministry of Health reported. The age range for these cases ranged from 21 years to 100 years. At the same time, none of the vaccine options is 100% foolproof.

Second doses distanced

As of the previous May 18th, the Ministry of Health authorized distancing, to 12 weeks the application of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, this for priority groups 3,4 and 5. As indicated at the time, the objective of the measure is to guarantee that most of the population receive at least one dose in the shortest time possible.

With regard to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the gap in the application of the first dose with respect to the second has occurred since April. The second is applied at 12 weeks, that is, three months after the first. The CCSS did not issue the vaccine report on Tuesday until last week.