For those of you who don’t know 00 Flour, the following article will explain about “What is 00 Flour”

Uses of 00 Flour

00 Flour is a great all-around flour inspired by the famous Italian flour, Doppie Zero. Unique quality flour, 00 Flour amazing flexibility and versatility required for quality Pizza, Pasta, Pastries and Specialty Bread products. 00 Flour is the first choice for traditional European applications such as focaccia, ciabatta and Italian bread.

Description

Our specialty 00 white flour is unique in that the purest semolina is extracted from selected wheat kernel centers, and carefully sifted in our state-of-the-art production facilities, to create flours that are both natural, bright white and of super quality.

Our Type 00 is definitely better than traditional Doppie Zero, as flour quality is controlled for purity, adhesive quality and protein level, providing good flour specifications, color and low ash level.

00 Flour Suitable For:

European Bread

Italian Bread

Pizza

Pasta

Cake

Pastry

Biscuits & Cookies

Donuts

Sweet bread

And Other Italian Bread Processes

3 Protein Content in 00 Flour

The first is high protein. This high protein 00 flour contains 12-14% protein. High protein 00 flour is usually used to make donuts, bread, noodles, and others. High protein wheat flour products, with very low ash content and very fine grains. so that it will produce the best quality for various bakery products such as white bread, sweet bread, croissants, Danish Pastry, etc.

The second is 00 flour with a medium protein level. The protein contained in 00 Medium flour ranges from 11-13%. Medium protein flour with low ash content and very fine grains. 00 Flour is intended for industries that make various European breads such as, Hard Roll, Baguette, Crusty Bread and products that require high flexibility such as pizza, pocasa with the best quality.

Next there is 00 Flour with low protein, ranging from 9-11%. Wheat flour with low protein type made for the biscuit industry, chili, bakpia martabak, and other products. With its fineness and low ash content, This Low Protein 00 Flour will provide the best quality assurance. The resulting biscuits will be crispy and have a smooth chumb and a soft and tender texture on cake products.

