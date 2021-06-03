More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Explanation of 00 Flour

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    President of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State

    "We are united and I know the commitment of the president (Alvarado) to fight corruption and confront this, as...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    María Montessori, a Woman Who Revolutionized Education In the Twentieth Century

    María Montessori, a Woman Who Revolutionized Education
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Buying Travel Insurance Abroad Made Easier with These 8 Tips

    When you are travelling overseas, the best way to secure your trip is by investing in travel insurance abroad that protects you against unfortunate events during your travel
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    For those of you who don’t know 00 Flour, the following article will explain about “What is 00 Flour”

    Uses of 00 Flour

    00 Flour is a great all-around flour inspired by the famous Italian flour, Doppie Zero. Unique quality flour, 00 Flour amazing flexibility and versatility required for quality Pizza, Pasta, Pastries and Specialty Bread products. 00 Flour is the first choice for traditional European applications such as focaccia, ciabatta and Italian bread.

    Description

    Our specialty 00 white flour is unique in that the purest semolina is extracted from selected wheat kernel centers, and carefully sifted in our state-of-the-art production facilities, to create flours that are both natural, bright white and of super quality.

    Our Type 00 is definitely better than traditional Doppie Zero, as flour quality is controlled for purity, adhesive quality and protein level, providing good flour specifications, color and low ash level.

    00 Flour Suitable For:

    • European Bread
    • Italian Bread
    • Pizza
    • Pasta
    • Cake
    • Pastry
    • Biscuits & Cookies
    • Donuts
    • Sweet bread
    • And Other Italian Bread Processes

    169 People Have Died From COVID-19 In Costa Rica Despite Being Vaccinated

    3 Protein Content in 00 Flour

    The first is high protein. This high protein 00 flour contains 12-14% protein. High protein 00 flour is usually used to make donuts, bread, noodles, and others. High protein wheat flour products, with very low ash content and very fine grains. so that it will produce the best quality for various bakery products such as white bread, sweet bread, croissants, Danish Pastry, etc.

    The second is 00 flour with a medium protein level. The protein contained in 00 Medium flour ranges from 11-13%. Medium protein flour with low ash content and very fine grains. 00 Flour is intended for industries that make various European breads such as, Hard Roll, Baguette, Crusty Bread and products that require high flexibility such as pizza, pocasa with the best quality.

    Next there is 00 Flour with low protein, ranging from 9-11%. Wheat flour with low protein type made for the biscuit industry, chili, bakpia martabak, and other products. With its fineness and low ash content, This Low Protein 00 Flour will provide the best quality assurance. The resulting biscuits will be crispy and have a smooth chumb and a soft and tender texture on cake products.

    Caño Negro, Humid Home Of Wildlife And Nature In Costa Rica

    SP

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceSP
    ViaHJM
    Previous article169 People Have Died From COVID-19 In Costa Rica Despite Being Vaccinated
    Next articleBuying Travel Insurance Abroad Made Easier with These 8 Tips
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    President of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State

    "We are united and I know the commitment of the president (Alvarado) to fight corruption and confront this, as...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    President of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State

    News Guillermo Agudelo -
    "We are united and I know the commitment of the president (Alvarado) to fight corruption and confront this, as well as the corrosive impact...
    Read more

    What has happened with the approval of the Cannabis Bill in Costa Rica?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    We have reported a lot on the subject of Cannabis and therefore, Hemp, in Costa Rica
    Read more

    Flags At Half Mast In Canada For Indigenous Children Who Died In Former Boarding School

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Canada waved its flags at half mast on Sunday in mourning after the discovery of the remains of 215 Aboriginal children on the site...
    Read more

    Costa Rica is Committed to Sustainable Tourism for Economic Reactivation

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Among the benefits of sustainability are minimizing the impacts of tourism on the natural and cultural environment, generating local employment, allowing profitability in local companies, diversifying the economy in coastal areas and preserving both historical and cultural heritage
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »