Many International Artists Attracted to Visiting Costa Rica

Recently, it has only been known in travel plans of artists from around the world who want to visit the paradise of Costa Rica, others have simply visited it and have been wanting to stay and also state their wish to visit again?

Costa Rica, according to tourism experts, is a well-known country in Europe and the United States, for having it all when making tour plans, exploring and connecting with nature, living incredible adventures, finding the best accommodations and appreciating the different species of flora and fauna.

There are countless people who have enjoyed the so-called sustainable tourism, which today is being changed by regenerative tourism, which means leaving the places they visit better than they were, totally Pura Vida.

And it is that famous people of the world have in their the paradise of Costa Rica for many visits and live an exquisite experience with its local foods, its beaches and intense landscapes.

Aislinn Derbez

Imagine that the beautiful actress of La Casa de las Flores, Aislinn Derbez decided to travel to the Central American country with her daughter Kailani, who is also the daughter of actor Mauricio Ochmann.

Well, the fact of having visited Costa Rica at the beginning of this year, 2022, was not enough for Derbez, since she returned a few days ago with the purpose of enjoying the peace that the Tico nature transmits in a spiritual retreat.

According to information from the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration, the daughter of actor Eugenio Derbez arrived in Costa Rica on February 28th and until this note was written, no departure from the country had yet been recorded.

Zac Efron

Also, the famous actor Zac Efron, best known for his Disney movies, expressed through his account on the social network Instagram, that his heart is in Costa Rica, which obtained more than a million likes.

A few days ago Efron published two photos showing his visit to the country, saying how much he likes to visit, he was accompanied by his brother Dylan Efron and friends.

It is worth noting that this is not this is not the first time that the actor has stepped on Tico soil, since according to Migration and Immigration, the actor was also in 2017 and stayed on the Papagayo Peninsula.

Daddy Yankee

The Puerto Rican singer, Daddy Yankee, will not stop enjoying the charm of Costa Rica since a few days ago he announced his retirement from music and that he will visit the Central American paradise to say bye, bye to his fans.

Costa Rica is on the agenda of the singer’s farewell tour scheduled for October 22nd and is called La Última Vuelta World Tour. The venue for the concert is not yet known.

It is fascinating that so many artists are attracted to Costa Rica, we are sure that many more will come to enjoy this natural paradise.