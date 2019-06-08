Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee will perform in Costa Rica next Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium, as part of his world tour. The concert of “El Rey del Reguetón” (The King of Reggaeton) will come loaded with his best hits that, since 1994, have been positioned at the top of the world music charts.

The company “Costa Vida Presents” is in charge of bringing the artist to the country, which, in turn, hired the producer RPM TV that will have in its hands the production of the event.

“Costa Vida Presents is entering the Costa Rican market to transcend the expectations of fans. Our goal is to build long-term relationships with our partners in the music industry. We have had a great response after entering the Costa Rican market”, commented Mike Cothran, CEO, and Cooper Stetson, Talent Buyer, of Costa Vida Presenta.

Among Yankee’s most successful singles are “La Gasolina”, “Pose,” “Machucando”, “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó”, “Dura”, “En Calma”, among many others; without neglecting his album Barrio Fino, the best-selling album of the 2000s, according to Billboard magazine.

“After 12 years of absence in our country, having Daddy Yankee back in Costa Rica will be very exciting and rewarding for the thousands of fans who are waiting for him. We promise that it will be an unforgettable show, with national opening hours and many surprises that we will announce soon; our idea is to turn it into a music festival so that attendees enjoy as never before”, said Don Stockwell, CVP of Costa Vida Presents.

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez -Daddy Yankee’s real name- continues to be one of the main influences in the music industry, with more than 11 million albums sold and more than 50 million followers through social media. Named one of the most influential Hispanics worldwide by CNN and Time Magazine, he has enjoyed a successful career that has taken him, from 2013 to the present, to a world tour of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

In 2018, “The Big Boss”, as Yankee is also known, achieved a total of 10 Guinness World Records; 7 of them for the worldwide success of “Despacito”, which he plays together with Luis Fonsi. In addition, he was crowned as the 1st Latin artist to reach number 1 on Spotify, and 2 additional titles for leading the Billboard Latin Rhythm Airplay charts.

With an impeccable record of global successes over the past 20 years, the international icon of Reggaeton music has surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners on Spotify. Daddy Yankee has recorded more than 50 hits in the Billboard Charts.

Among his many achievements, Yankee has also received more than 100 awards, including Latin Music Billboard Awards, Latin Grammys, American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, “Voice of Music Award” from ASCAP, among many others.

Tickets for sale

Tickets for the concert range from ¢ 18 thousand to ¢ 58 thousand. The pre-sale of tickets for American Express cardholders will be from May 31st to June 2nd; for BAC Credomatic cardholders, it will be from June 3rd to 7th; and from June 8th, the sale will be opened through any payment method.

Tickets can also be purchased at Rate 0 with the BAC Credomatic cards. They can be obtained through the digital platform www.eticket.cr and in all Servimás points of sale in the country.

Doors of the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium will open at 4:00 pm, and from that moment on attendees will be able to enjoy DJ’s, national opening acts and international surprises, until approximately 7:40 pm. At about 8:00 pm, the Puerto Rican artist will appear on stage.

The concert will be for all audiences. Adults will be identified with a different bracelet and will be the only ones authorized for the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages, a situation that will be controlled in a very thorough manner.

Ticket prices

Sol South ¢ 18,000 *

East and West Shadow ¢ 28,000 *

Platea East and West ¢ 48,000 *

East and West Box ¢ 68,000 *

Gramilla with CALMA ¢ 38,000 *

HARD Moments BacCredomatic ¢ 58,000 *

Experience Daddy Yankee SOLD OUT

* Plus service charge