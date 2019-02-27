For the first time in 30 years, the Oscar Award ceremony had no presenter. A multitude of stars was in charge of directing the ceremony on the main stage that will help the gala to be one of the most unforgettable of recent years.

For the 2019 Oscar ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also decided to incorporate celebrities from outside the film industry, representatives from the entertainment, culture, or sports areas such as tennis player Serena Williams.

In the absence of a presenter, the Queen band and Adam Lambert, with the theme “Bohemian Rhapsody”, were in charge of the initial number of the awards ceremony. The 5 films nominated for the best original song were part of the musical show at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. With the talented voice of Adam Lambert, the iconic Freddie Mercury band performed “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”, a couple of their most iconic songs.

The co-stars of ‘A Star Is Born’ interpreted the main theme of the film, “Shallow”, in a number in which they transferred the great complicity that could already be seen in the film. It was one of the most emotional moments of the gala. This theme won the Oscar for best song, announced minutes after its sentimental interpretation. The singer, the actor, and Irina Shayk starred the trends, about love triangles, of the gala on Twitter.

Jennifer Hudson thrilled the audience by singing the song “I’ll Fight” by RBG, the documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg that was nominated in this category. Then, the legendary Bette Midler dazzled with the original song of “The Return of Mary Poppins”; “The Place Where Lost Things Go”. They were 2 of the most beautiful voices in Hollywood that gathered at the most important award ceremony of the cinema.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by Joel and Ethan Coen was one of the nominees, considered unconventional to get a total of 3 nominations. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings liked the audience with the song of the film ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’.

On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar and SZA decided not to take the opportunity to interpret their song nominated “All the Stars” of the superhero movie “Black Panther”.