Supporting the local photographic communities in 62 countries across the globe, the World Photography Organisation and Sony today announced the winners of the 2019 National Awards. Included in the list is Juan Herrera Zuluaga as the recipient of the 2019 Central America National Award.

Part of the prestigious and internationally renowned Sony World Photography Awards, the National Awards program demonstrates Sony’s commitment to supporting local photographic talent by recognizing the work of local photographers and promoting it on a global scale.

Guatemalan photographer Juan Herrera Zuluaga’s image Patrono was selected as the single best image was taken by any photographer of Central American nationality and living in Central America, entered to the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards.

Herrera Zuluaga is a 22-year-old Guatemalan photographer, living in Guatemala City. He got his first camera at 8 years old, and enjoys landscape photography and photographing people.

The winning work was taken during Guatemala’s custom during Catholic’s main festivity, The Holy Week. Herrera Zuluaga has captured men called “Cucuruchos” who are dressed in purple in order to celebrate Christ’s death and resurrection. Describing the image Herrera Zuluaga said, “I liked the way their bodies and faces showed the weight they were carrying during this Procession.”

As National Award winner, Herrera Zuluaga receives the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony. The winning work will be shown at the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition in London from April 18 – May 6 and published in the 2019 Awards’ book. Produced by the World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards are one of the most important fixtures on the global photographic calendar.

The Awards are now in their 12th year of partnership with headline sponsor Sony and consist of four competitions in total: Professional (for a body of works), Open (for a single image), Student (for academic institutions) and Youth (for 12-19-year-olds). The success is announced today alongside the winners all 62 National Awards, and the 10 categories of the Awards’ Open competition. The shortlist for the Awards’ Professional and Student competitions will be revealed March 26. The overall and Professional category winners of the Awards will be announced April 17. For more details visit www.worldphoto.org