    Foreign Tourists Visiting Costa Rica Can Now Be Vaccinated Here Against Covid-19

    Health Tourism, another excellent option for coming to the Land of Pura Vida

    By TCRN STAFF
    Tourists who visit our country will now be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19. This was announced the past week by the Tico Ministry of Health. The foregoing was based on an agreement reached by the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology. That dependency indicated that this action is subject to the availability of doses.

    Tourists from the age of five and on will be able to receive immunization against Covid-19 in the different vaccination centers authorized by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund. To be vaccinated you must present your passport.

    Vaccines that have arrived in the country

    From December 2020 to date, Costa Rica has received 9,154,195 doses per purchase contract. Of that total, 7,185,825 vaccines correspond to the Pfizer/BioNTech biological. In addition, 1,000,000 from the AstraZeneca company, and 968,370 from the COVAX multilateral mechanism.

    During March, 1,473,330 vaccines have been received. So far in 2022, the country has received 4,596,240 doses. But if donations are added (3,733,790 doses), Costa Rica has received a total of 12,887,985 vaccines.

     

