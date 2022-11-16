Costa Rica and the Resolutions that Authorize Cultivation of Hemp

In March of this year, the Law on Cannabis for Medicinal and Therapeutic Use and on Hemp for Food and Industrial Use entered into effect.

It is worth noting that said approval is part of the constant work of all those legislators who have promoted it and whose objectives are: to regulate and allow access to and use of cannabis and its derivatives exclusively for medicinal and therapeutic use, in order to guarantee the fundamental right to health of the entire Costa Rican population, in addition to authorizing the production, industrialization and commercialization of hemp for industrial and food use.

A few days ago, it was learned that the company IngenioTaboga S.A received the first authorization to develop hemp in Costa Rica, according to the regulations, the permit has a duration of six years.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) signed on November 4th the resolution that authorizes the first project regarding hemp. Previously, the company located in Bebedero de Cañas, Guanacaste, had submitted an application that proposes to develop the cultivation and processing project on approximately 150 hectares.

For the representative of the Ministry, Víctor Julio Carvajal, the first resolution or authorization is expected to be the beginning of a productive activity that is accompanied by economic development for the area and the country.

It is expected that in the next few days the Minister will sign other authorization requests that are being evaluated, exactly seven. Carvajal emphasized that the procedures to manage the authorization for sowing are carried out with the National Directorate of Agricultural Extension of the MAG and are totally free.You may wonder why the first authorization was for the Guanacaste area? And it may be because the first hemp plants developed better in that climate.

About IngenioTaboga, the company that is news

The company IngenioTaboga, is under the protection of the country brand Essential Costa Rica, it already manages a line of CBD and it has been on the market for a couple of months (since September 2022), according to its official page.

The company will include large-scale hemp production in its business portfolio. The representatives indicated that the project will be carried out on land owned by the company and other small farmers.

IngenioTaboga, is one of the largest sugar factories in Guanacaste, which generates almost 59% of the sugarcane production in the province. Also, it has an energy cogeneration plant which sells to external companies.

Doubts about Hemp?

There will be doubts among people about the effect of Cannabis and its varieties, including hemp. But it turns out that the seeds of the plant (hemp) are known as a very energetic cereal with a high iron content. Experts consider that the seeds are rich in vegetable protein that helps the development of muscles and the regeneration of tissues; Among the hemp fats we find essential fatty acids such as omega 3, which helps combat problems such as cholesterol.On the industrial side, hemp is also mostly known for its fiber that has textile use (tow) and highly resistant cordage.

Other uses of hemp…

Hemp can be attached to special chemical sealants to make the threaded joints of metal water pipes watertight. The seeds and oils are rich in fats as mentioned above (omega 3) and proteins (approximately 34%). Finally, hemp ecological fuels (biofuels), lubricants and bioplastics can be produced; also highly resistant bioconstruction materials and cellulose for paper.