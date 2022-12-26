What is CBD and What Responses Does it Produce in Humans?

Medicine, its evolution, and impact on the history of humanity is very interesting; Over the centuries we have learned to make the most of our resources so that science advances for the common good. And it is that we have always had that curiosity about the structure of our own body and the reactions that are generated in it when interacting with the world. Initially, primitive medicine was based on plants and other natural elements from which cures were extracted; food was more organic and life, in general, without pollution, was better because of the purity of the air.

The pharmaceutical industry began with the industrialization and modernization processes that the world experienced in the 18th century. Different components are compacted in a small pill that are used for specific ailments and allow us to improve a condition or experience relief from one or more symptoms that reduce our quality of life. However, the need to use complementary treatments for the prevention and treatment of different diseases is becoming increasingly present. Today we are going to tell you about one that has turned out to be revolutionary, CBD.

What is CBD?

CBD is short for the word cannabidiol, which is a molecule contained in the hemp plant and the cannabis plant. You should keep in mind that there is a difference between the cannabis plant and the hemp plant. Hemp contains between 0 and 0.2% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) unlike the cannabis plant, which contains a higher THC level of 0.3%. Therefore, consuming CBD in any of its forms will not be the same as smoking marijuana, since it does not have the hallucinogenic effect that is so feared.

On the contrary, CBD binds to endocannabinoid receptors, naturally present in the body within the nervous system and will have an action on pain and the immune system thanks to the antiseptics and anti-inflammatory properties of certain flowers. CBD can also have other effects on the body, with a wide spectrum of benefits.

What Can CBD Do For Our Body?

CBD has turned out to be a revolutionary natural medicinal compound for the prevention and complementary treatment in the appearance of different conditions. From health to aesthetics, CBD produces a positive effect on the body.

Some of the benefits that its consumption brings to the body are:

Helps to fall asleep and reduce anxiety levels.

It has positive effects as a complementary treatment of diseases such as Parkinson’s, drug-resistant epilepsy and schizophrenia.

Prevents diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Relieves pain and reduces inflammation.

It is an adjuvant in the treatment of bacterial infections.

It is ideal for moisturizing your hair, skin and nails.

It is good for your pets’ health and relaxation.

How to Consume CBD?

For consumption, CBD has been processed in different formats, the most popular and recommended being in oil. But, you can also find CBD in creams, vaporizers, sprays, or flowers.