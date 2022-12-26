More
    Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Destinations from Costa Rica to Travel Abroad

    By TCRN STAFF
    Google revealed the list of countries that most searched from Costa Rica in 2022 to travel abroad. To do this, they used the “Google travel” tool to determine the most searched places.

    The list includes countries from Europe, South America, North America and the World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Although, it is striking that of the 10 most sought after destinations, there are 3 in Colombia, specifically Bogotá, Cartagena and Medellín. However, the place in the number 1 position is Madrid, Spain.

    Next, we show you the complete list:

    1. Madrid, Spain

    2. London, Great Britain

    3. Bogota, Colombia

    4. Doha, Qatar

    5. Lima, Peru

    6. Cartagena, Colombia

    7. Medellin, Colombia

    8. New York, United States

    9. Buenos Aires, Argentina

    10. Berlin, Germany

    Google also detailed the most searched for hotels and, from the list made up of 5 boxes, 4 of them are in Costa Rica. Here we can give you the most wanted ones:

    • Hotels in Tamarindo

    • Hotels in Manuel Antonio

    • Hotels in Alajuela

    • Hotels in Jaco

    • Hotels in Panama

    Travel options are increased

    Added to the data above, Google reported an increase of 70% compared to the previous year regarding the term “Caribbean cruises”. However, given the economic context of the country, the increase of more than 40% on “cheap flights” also drew attention.

    According to the economy, these tools are used to compare prices, review offers and even contact travel agencies. “This information is not only of value to consumers, it is also important for businesses to know what customers are demanding”, it said.

    Google reported that they have “Destination Insights” that allows companies to have information about the destinations that people are looking for in a certain period of time as well as from the countries and cities where the searches are carried out.

