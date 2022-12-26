Sansa Inaugurates Its First International Route between Juan Santamaría and Augusto Sandino Airports

The national airline Sansa inaugurated, last Friday, December 16th, its first international route between the Juan Santamaría airport, San José, and the Augusto C. Sandino airport, in Managua, Nicaragua. Sansa will have 3 weekly flights: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The last connection between both terminals was made in March 2020, when at that time only 1 daily flight was available. The inaugural flight left at 9 a.m. in a Cessna Grand aircraft in which 12 passengers were transported.

For now, Sansa will be the only company to fly between these Central American capitals. “At Aeris, as the manager airline of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, we celebrate the expansion of our strategic partner Sansa with the opening of its first international route. This is a milestone that is extremely important for Costa Rica because we resumed the connection to and from Managua after 2 and a half years (without having it)”, said Ricardo Hernández, general director of Aeris.

The price of the tickets is around US$ 280 with taxes included and can be purchased at flysansa.com. “At Sansa we feel extremely happy to be able to operate this direct route to the Nicaraguan capital, with a flight that is fast, comfortable and easy. We seek to be a union option between 2 neighboring countries that promotes connectivity, business and tourism in search of improving relations and their people’s quality of life”, said Mario Zamora, general manager of Sansa.

More destinations included

With the inauguration of this new route, the main air terminal of Costa Rica connects with more than 36 destinations around the world, through the operation of 25 airlines. Sansa announced that it plans to continue expanding international routes in 2023, where it will inaugurate the connection with Bocas del Toro. In this way, Sansa will increase the number of daily operations by 10%, which currently range between 50 and 70.