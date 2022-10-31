More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Tourism Social Progress Index Stands Out Among Latest Tourism Trends in the World

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Times of change and innovation in actions for the benefit of world tourism affected by the pandemic is what led world tourism leaders to rethink at the 110th Session of the Tourism Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

    This meeting was held the previous week of October in Paris, France, with the participation of tourism ministers and representatives from more than 20 countries around the world. Alberto López, general manager of the ICT, representing the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, participated on this occasion for Costa Rica.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Costa Rica actively participated in said session with 3 proposals on two specific topics of interest

    The first proposal consisted of assessing the use of the term “climate emergency” whenever reference is made to climate change. “It seems to us that elevating the situation that is happening in the world and really putting it in an emergency context, not only in our country, but in other countries of the world, could give rise to decisions, strategies and actions that are implemented to try to make the effects of this climatic emergency less devastating than what it is doing, it could have impacts in the short term”, explained Alberto López, General Manager of the ICT.

    The second of the topics consisted of showing that sustainability is mainly inclined towards the environmental axis, leaving aside both the social and economic axes and, therefore, it was proposed in the first instance to promote an approach to the subject. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) offered to mediate between the OECD Tourism Committee and the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO) to advance this issue and include socioeconomic environments.

    An example for other countries

    According to López, “we have offered to give a talk in which we can explain to the OECD participants what the Tourism Social Progress Index that Costa Rica has implemented consists of, with the intention of assessing that other countries can also use it”. Currently 38 countries around the world from North and South America to Europe and Asia-Pacific are members of the OECD, they are our country.

    Approach with the new tourism trends

    In this session, the invited countries participated in topics such as: OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2022, main recent events in terms of tourism policies in each country, experiences of the development of the National Travel and Tourism Strategy 2022.

    In addition, conceptual and practical exchanges were held on the latest developments and political priorities to navigate the recovery from COVID-19 within a changed economic and geopolitical context, how to improve and support more sustainable tourism, share views on trends and measures to support a green recovery and accelerate the transition to greener business models, value chains and tourism destinations.

    Likewise, work was done on a draft of the 2023-24 work program to strengthen the tourism information and data system, improve the evidence base for the formulation of tourism policies and the development of sustainable tourism.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Adela Pastor, Spiritual Mentor: “What Makes People Unhappy Is Their Own Mind”
    Next article
    Costa Rica is Designated as the Coordinating Country for the Working Group of High Authorities in the Aerospace Field
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Deforestation, a Key Element of the Landslides in Venezuela

    Experts warn that the damage caused by the rains in Venezuela is the product of a dangerous combination of factors such as: deforestation, lack of early warning and construction in vulnerable areas
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER