    President Rodrigo Chaves Decrees End of the Emergency Due to Covid-19

    There will no longer be any closure of businesses, or traffic restrictions for people

    Two and a half years after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Costa Rica, President Rodrigo Chaves today decreed the end of the health emergency. “From now on, what corresponds is to achieve economic reactivation and generate employment”, said the President.

    Likewise, Chaves clarified that vaccines against the deadly virus will be available; however, the vaccine will not be considered mandatory, as is the case in developed countries.

    Protecting the population

    “Fortunately, our health system made it possible to protect the population. Today, as recommended by the National Emergency Commission, it is time to decree the end of this situation. Treatments will continue to be available, while vaccination remains an option. There will no longer be any closure of businesses, or traffic restrictions for people in any way,” said Chaves.

