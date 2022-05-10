Pfizer Publishes Complete List of the COVID Vaccine´s Side Effects and Recommends How Often to Get Boosted

Countries are advancing at a sustained pace with their vaccination campaigns and Coronavirus cases are slowly falling in the world after the impact of the Omicron variant in December and January. In Argentina, 98.4 million vaccines have been applied and 37 million people have the complete schedule (two doses) while 20.5 million have already received the additional or booster dose.

Globally, according to data from OurWorldInData, 65% of the world population has received at least one dose of the serum against the Coronavirus, and 11.47 billion doses have been administered.

One of the most widely used vaccines is that of Pfizer-BioNTech, applied in 158 countries, behind that of Oxford-AstraZeneca, which is used in 183 nations, according to figures from the Statista site.

Pfizer Announces How Often You Will Need to get the Covid Vaccine

Luis Jodar, global medical director of Pfizer explained the reasons why it is necessary to continue with the vaccination: “It is possible that a situation between endemic and epidemic will occur, where Ómicron will evolve. Therefore, it is very likely that all older people groups need booster doses every so often, for example, a year.

Jodar has also pointed out what the solution to this annual vaccination could be: “It would be doses adapted to each variant, until a universal vaccine is found that is impervious to each mutation.”

Pfizer Covid Vaccine: Revealed More than 1000 Side Effects

"Vaccines are one of the most effective tools in the management of Covid-19 and remain safe to administer," emphasized the executive director of the health entity, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. He added: "However, like other medications, they do have side effects, which are being monitored."

The List of Side Effects by the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 Vaccine include:

For Tom Shimabukuro, from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “his data suggest that 92% of negative side effects were not serious and less than 1% of people sought medical care after vaccination.