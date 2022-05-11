More
    Volaris Costa Rica Announces New Route to Lima, Peru

    Volaris Costa Rica, the national flag ultra-low-cost airline, announces its arrival in South America, landing for the first time with direct flights from Costa Rica to Lima, Peru, starting on June 3rd, 2022.

    With this new route, the airline will contribute to consolidate the recovery of the air market in Peru, through pleasure trips and commercial exchange due to the demand of business travelers. On average, Latin American tourists visiting Peru with 9-day stay and spend around US$ 860.

    We want to be partners with Peru in the task of promoting post-pandemic economic growth. South America is an excellent opportunity to continue creating air bridges and promote such a diverse offer of travelers”, said Ronny Rodríguez, Director of Institutional Relations for Volaris in Central America.

    Volaris Costa Rica will be the only national flag ultra-low-cost airline to link these destinations. According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), during 2021 the country recovered more than 50% of the tourism that entered by air prior to the pandemic, thanks to the interest of travelers in learning about the Costa Rican tourism model, focused mainly on tourism trends of sustainable travel.

    Those interested in experiencing the San José-Lima route can purchase their tickets from US$ 99, single flight and taxes included, through www.volaris.com on the following itineraries:

    San Jose-Lima

    Tuesday, Friday and Sunday

    Start of operations: June 3rd, 2022

    Leaving San José at 2:20 pm, and arriving in Lima at 7:00 pm.

    Leaving Lima at 8:00 pm, and arriving in San José at 10:45 pm.

    Lima joins the four direct routes currently operated by the airline from San José to San Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico City, and Cancun. Since its start of operations in 2016, Volaris Costa Rica has transported more than 2 million passengers.

