    Comic Con: 14,000 People Arrived At The Convention Center And The 2023 Edition Date Has Already Been Announced

    The largest pop culture event in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    Comic Con Costa Rica (C2CR) closed its weekend with announcing the date for its second edition, which will take place on May 5, 6 and 7, 2023. In addition, it announced the first confirmed international guest, actor Carey Jones (Krrsantan in the television series The Book of BobaFett, from the Star Wars universe). the largest pop culture event in Costa Rica gathered more than 14,000 people for three days at the Convention Center.

    “We far exceeded our expectations and gave pop culture a permanent space in the country. The attendees, the sponsors and the international and national artists agreed on the success of the event”, commented Manu Quirós, organizer of C2CR.

    Three days of activities

    During the three days of C2CR, people of all ages and from all kinds of fandoms enjoyed encounters with international and local artists.Also with artists from comics, film and television, but above all they found a space to live with other fans and dress up as their favorite character.

    “We show that pop culture has a space and that space is called Comic Con Costa Rica. We are grateful for the tremendous support of the people and the welcome we received”, said Oscar Romero, organizer of C2CR.

    Comic-Con Costa Rica, also known as C2CR, is the event that brings together all the fandoms of comic conventions and pop culture. It is organized by The Road Tech and Shamanes.

