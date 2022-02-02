Three Up and Coming Costa Rican Travel Destinations

There are two kinds of travelers on the planets. The first group believes in planning a grand vacation to enjoy an occasional break from their routine lives. The second group is always looking for their next travel destination.

These are the people who try to squeeze a vacation into every extended weekend. They are always daydreaming about surfing in the ocean, hiking in the mountains, and immersing themselves in nature.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

If you belong to the second category, chances are Costa Rica has been on your travel bucket list for as long as you can remember.

Idyllic, picturesque, spell-binding – it is a tiny glimpse of adjectives that tourists use to describe Costa Rica’s unparalleled beauty. Whether you enjoy the adrenaline rush of snorkeling or the tantalizing flavors of Olla de Carne, you won’t be disappointed.

Every beach, forest, garden, and mountain you visit in Costa Rica exudes its ‘Pura Vida spirit. So, it isn’t surprising that the country has continued to attract millions of tourists despite the ongoing pandemic.

But the huge influx of tourists means popular Costa Rican destinations, such as Tamarindo and Monteverde, will be filled to the brim. If you are someone who enjoys solitude and silence on holiday, you need to look beyond the most-visited places.

The good news is that Costa Rica is endowed with an impressive array of sleepy towns and villages that are yet to grab the attention of most tourists. In this blog, we will take a look at the three emerging travel destinations in Costa Rica that are worth a visit right now. Let us get started.

They Warn Greater Care Due to the Volcanological Situation in Costa Rica

Nosara

When you think of beach towns in Costa Rica, the most common names that will pop into your head include Tamarindo, Manuel Antonio, and Cahuita. But if you are willing to tread further off the beaten path, Nosara will delight you with its sleepy, small-town charm.

Located in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste province, Nosara is the crowning jewel of the Nicoya Peninsula. With a sprawling Pacific coastline that stretches for more than 7 kilometers, you will never run out of things to do in Nosara, Costa Rica.

Reaching Nosara and Moving Around

The best part about Nosara is that it is fairly easily accessible from major tourist hotspots in Costa Rica. You will find plenty of domestic flight options from Liberia and San Jose to Nosara.

When it comes to traveling within Nosara, your best option is to walk along the coastline. Alternatively, you can rent a bicycle or quad bike to venture into the dirt roads and explore Nosara’s hidden gems.

Things to Do in Nosara

Despite its growing popularity, local laws in Nosara have prevented construction activities closer to the beach. So, unlike other coastal towns in Costa Rica, Nosara’s beaches aren’t lined with shops and hotels.

Instead, you are rewarded with the sight of crystal-clear waters, gentle waves, and golden sands.

Playa Guiones, the most popular beach in Nosara, offers multiple beach breaks for novice and avid surfers alike. If you aren’t in the mood for an adrenaline rush, you could head further down the beach and enjoy a refreshing swim at Playa Pelada.

Your trip to Nosara would be incomplete without visiting one of the yoga retreats located in the region. Don’t forget to plan a trip to the nearby waterfalls, such as Mala Noche, and other nature reserves as well.

Canada Authorizes the Use Of Psychedelic Drugs to Treat Certain Mental Illnesses

Montezuma

There was a time when Montezuma was an unassuming fishing village in the Puntarenas province. Today, it has evolved into a hippie tourist destination that lures backpackers and adventure enthusiasts.

But despite its growing popularity, Montezuma continues to be one of the best-kept secrets of the Nicoya Peninsula. Bestowed with scenic beaches, exquisite wildlife, lush forests, and magnificent waterfalls, Montezuma will overwhelm you with its natural beauty.

Reaching Montezuma and Moving Around

Part of the reason why Montezuma has been off-the-radar for most tourists is that it isn’t readily accessible. Your best option is to take an hour-long water taxi ride from Jaco to Playa Montezuma. You can reach Jaco by road from most places in Costa Rica.

Things to Do in Montezuma

The best way of experiencing Montezuma’s bohemian vibe is to head to Playa Montezuma, the most popular beach in the town. Here, you will find travelers swimming in the choppy waters and camping under the palm trees. Walk northward for a break from the crowds, and head straight to Playa Grande to brush up on your surfing skills.

Montezuma is situated close to other must-visit attractions, such as Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve, Isla Tortuga, and Isla de Cabuya. Don’t forget to visit the majestic Montezuma Waterfalls as well.

The Three Main Factors That Protect Your Immune System: Exercise, Healthy Diet and Sleep

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

When it comes to beachside destinations in Costa Rica, the Pacific shoreline grabs the limelight (for all the right reasons). Most people forget that the country also boasts a picture-perfect Caribbean coast.

And if you are looking to experience the Caribbean vibe in Costa Rica, there isn’t a better place than Puerto Viejo de Talamanca. Situated in the Limon province, the coastal town is known for its unparalleled natural beauty and vibrant nightlife.

Reaching Puerto Viejo and Moving Around

Puerto Viejo is well-connected by road to San Jose. The four-hour drive from the capital to Puerto Viejo takes you through well-maintained highways and lofty mountains. If you aren’t confident about driving through the mountains, you can rent a private shuttle from San Jose.

Things to Do in Puerto Viejo

As with most destinations in Costa Rica, the beachfront is the most popular attraction in Puerto Viejo. Popular beaches include Playa Negra and Playa Unta Uva. If you are looking to flaunt your surfing skills, head straight to Playa Cocles. Or you could head south to Manzanillo and enjoy snorkeling amidst the picturesque reefs.

Visit an indigenous community for an intimate glimpse of Caribbean culture. Or head to the dense rainforests, and indulge in adventure sports, like zip-lining, horseback riding, and hiking.

Closing Thoughts

Whether you want to embark on a solo backpacking trip or plan a romantic weekend getaway, Costa Rica has plenty to offer. The next time you are planning a trip to Costa Rica, ditch the mainstream attractions and look for lesser-known places packed with great beaches, dense forests, and delectable food.

SP