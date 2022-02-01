They Warn Greater Care Due to the Volcanological Situation in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, there are approximately more than 100 volcanoes, of which experts have determined nine as the most important, among them: Orosí, Rincón de la Vieja, Miravalles, Tenorio, Arenal, Poás, Barva, Irazú and Turrialba.

The last volcano mentioned (Turrialba), is one of the most seen in the news in recent days, due to the various increases in the level of activity of the volcano, which went from two (active) to three (in eruption).

In this regard, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of the Central American country (Ovsicori), raised the rank of the colossus from “active volcano” to “eruptive”.

According to experts, Turrialba has had a stable behavior and at the same time is at risk, with eruptions that occur without previous signs. Given this situation, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), made the decision to temporarily close the protected area until it had information again from the technical entities that would allow decisions to be made for its reopening.

For their part, the Costa Rican authorities urged to maintain greater observation over the volcano, as part of the protection protocol activated since last January 17th, when explosions were recorded.

It is worth mentioning that this eruption keeps the surveillance entities on alert because it released residues at a height between 500 and 1,000 meters from the mouth, and the fall of ashes was recorded in several surrounding areas.

So far, other but minor eruptions have been known about. It is important to inform you that, according to the Ovsicori authorities, the eruption of last January 17 is considered the worst in the last two years.

Turrialba near the Costa Rican capital San José

The crater of the Turrialba volcano, is located at more than 3,300 meters of altitude and is located about 60 kilometers from the capital of Costa Rica, San José and today has an -obvious- increase in its activity since 2014.

For this reason, just as the eruptions of Turrialba have increased, the vigilance on the part of the authorities has been reinforced, as well as the closure of the national park, mentioned above.

About the Tonga archipelago

A few days ago, the Tonga archipelago located in the Pacific of Costa Rica, also witnessed the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which subsequently caused a tsunami with repercussions thousands of kilometers away. In the midst of the situation, two people died, the Red Cross in the area says that around 80,000 people could have been affected.

The National Tsunami Monitoring System of the state National University had indicated that for Costa Rica, it is possible that strong currents and waves could occur as a result of the tsunami caused by the eruption of the volcano in Tonga.

Rincon de La Vieja

For its part, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) of Costa Rica is still analyzing actions in the face of possible new eruptions of the Rincón de la Vieja volcano.

Officials from the Municipal and Communal Emergency Committees of Upala, evaluate the damage caused in the communities adjacent to the Quebrada Azufrosa and the Pénjamo and Azul rivers, after the explosion of the Rincón de la Vieja.

Due to this eruption presented at night, the authorities made a call to the inhabitants of the area in the province of Guanacaste, to remain vigilant and away from riverbeds and obtain information from official sources. Although the volcano is in Liberia (Guanacaste), the emanations from the north affect the canton of Upala, in the adjoining province of Alajuela.

Be very careful, stay tuned for official information, we at TCRN will continue to keep you up to date on the volcanological situation!