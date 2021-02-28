More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Seeks to Attract Film and Television Productions with Incentives

    Showcasing the many benefits of choosing the country as the best option

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Increased Its Banana Exports by 7% Despite the Pandemic

    The National Banana Corporation of Costa Rica (Corbana) reported this past Thursday that during 2020 the country increased by...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Seeks to Attract Film and Television Productions with Incentives

    Costa Rica is considering granting incentives to attract international film and television productions, which are currently seeking other destinations...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica is considering granting incentives to attract international film and television productions, which are currently seeking other destinations in the region where they do receive economic benefits.

    The Legislative Assembly (parliament) is discussing an initiative supported by the government of President Carlos Alvarado to promote investment and development of international productions of films, documentaries, series, commercials and music videos.

    Strong competition


    The country intends to compete with others such as Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, which offer tax incentives or cash refunds in exchange for investments in audiovisual productions.

    “In the last three years we have documented almost 114 million dollars in projects that valued coming to Costa Rica,” José Castro, film commissioner of the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer), a public entity that promotes the initiative.

    He specified that this volume of investment could mean “more than 345 million dollars injected into the Costa Rican economy,” thanks to the production chain generated by a film business. “This project is part of an agenda to reactivate the tourism sector,” declared Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.

    The initiative seeks to exempt taxes on income, as well as on the temporary importation of equipment and materials used in filming. It also plans to expedite the granting of visas to the personnel involved and facilities to process the required permits.

    Despite having no incentives, Costa Rica has occasionally attracted some international productions, such as the film “After Earth” (2013), directed by Indian-American filmmaker Night Shyamalan and starring actor Will Smith. However, other films such as “Jurassic Park”, whose story is set in Costa Rica, were not filmed in the country.

    Economic impact


    “Every time film productions come, there is an impact on tourism, because they hire transportation, lodging, food services, and link other sectors, such as actors and technical equipment for scenography, costumes, video and sound”, highlighted Minister Segura.

    Castro noted that the presence of internationally recognized actors and the use of local scenarios generate a positive image for the country. “We are interested that in Costa Rica a phenomenon like the one that New Zealand had with ‘The Lord of the Rings’ could happen,” the film trilogy based on the work of JRR Tolkien, which attracted visitors to that island country and turned it into a cinema post-production center. He recalled that there are people who travel to England in search of the locations where “Harry Potter” or “Bridget Jones’s diary” were filmed.

    Many advantages
    Castro indicated that Costa Rica, among its advantages, offers a variety of locations close to each other, which allows lowering production costs. “I tell the producers that they can film the sunrise in the Caribbean and that same day film the sunset in the Pacific without having to take a plane,” said Castro. Likewise, they can go from a volcano to a beach or a jungle in a short time.

    The film commissioner said that Costa Rica hopes to initially attract projects of 3 to 5 million dollars, and in a few years, with more experience, to receive larger productions. “We have studies that show that for every dollar granted in incentives (for film productions), 2.6 times more is received from public funds,” thanks to linkages with local services that do pay taxes, Castro explained. “It is an industry that energizes the local economy,” he added.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleAERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport
    Next articleCosta Rica Increased Its Banana Exports by 7% Despite the Pandemic
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Increased Its Banana Exports by 7% Despite the Pandemic

    The National Banana Corporation of Costa Rica (Corbana) reported this past Thursday that during 2020 the country increased by...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The First “Strawberry” Tour in Costa Rica is at Poasito de Alajuela

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In Poasito de Alajuela there is the first guided strawberry tour in Costa Rica and also for the improvement of the experience it is...
    Read more

    Costa Rica, A Country to Feel “Pura Vida”

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    From the Pacific coast to the Caribbean; from the peaks of its famous volcanoes to the dense valleys where green explodes: Costa Rica is...
    Read more

    Flying in Costa Rica is Possible

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    our culture has come to penetrate sharply beyond our borders.
    Read more

    Cerro Chirripó Refuge Completed Installation of High Speed Internet

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "The new network provides a symmetric service between uploading and downloading data, which allows stability when accessing websites, using mobile applications or making video calls,"
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years