AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region. The electronic commerce tool will allow the passenger to access and purchase products from different shops in the airport through their electronic device and for personal use, for example, your cell phone.

“Innovation is a fundamental piece in the work that AERIS has proposed to carry out in Costa Rica. This time we have created a platform that not only sets a precedent in the region, but also provides a better travel experience and passenger service from their personal space, or from points that avoid queuing”, commented Erick Barboza, director AERIS commercial.

The platform is called DÜ, which means “birds” and is inspired by the largest indigenous population in Costa Rica, the Bribri community. “We want both foreign and local travelers to know the roots of the country with a little word about our land. We chose the word “birds” in the Bribri language, as a metaphor for what the platform will be in terms of speed”, added Barboza.

How does DÜ work?

From this February 22nd, passengers at the Juan Santamaría International Airport can access the platform through the link www.dushop.cr or through the QR code placed in the boarding rooms throughout the Terminal.In terms of connection, AERIS offers a free Wi-Fi network for up to 3 hours for a pleasant travel experience.

“With DÜ, the passenger can order any product available on the platform from the moment they check in at the airline counter and prior to entering the boarding rooms, and then pick up at the pick up zones or directly in the store”, complemented the Commercial Director of AERIS.

The passenger must register their means of payment, flight information and location. In addition, once the merchant processes the order, the user will be indicated the time in which the delivery will be made.

Increasing businesses participation

In the first stage of DÜ launch, travelers can purchase food and beverages marketed by Britt Café Bakery and Britt Shop Costa Rica. AERIS maintains the affiliation process with more businesses and it is expected that in the next stages the commercial offer of the Marketplace will be greater.

All businesses will be subject to a feedback system from customers in order to aim for continuous improvement. In addition, the prices of the products that are available on the platform will not have additional charges for delivery service.