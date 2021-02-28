More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    Costa Rica is one of the first countries in Latin America to have an airport with its own electronic commerce platform

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    “Digital Ecosystems” as a Tool to Strengthen Organizations

    Tools that provide inputs, data, timely responses, and traceability to customers have proven to bring success to operations. One...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    As of NOW, Costa Rica’s National Parks are Plastic Free!

    Summer is synonymous with sun, mountains, leisure and relaxation activities to enjoy your days off
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region. The electronic commerce tool will allow the passenger to access and purchase products from different shops in the airport through their electronic device and for personal use, for example, your cell phone.

    “Innovation is a fundamental piece in the work that AERIS has proposed to carry out in Costa Rica. This time we have created a platform that not only sets a precedent in the region, but also provides a better travel experience and passenger service from their personal space, or from points that avoid queuing”, commented Erick Barboza, director AERIS commercial.

    The platform is called , which means “birds” and is inspired by the largest indigenous population in Costa Rica, the Bribri community. “We want both foreign and local travelers to know the roots of the country with a little word about our land. We chose the word “birds” in the Bribri language, as a metaphor for what the platform will be in terms of speed”, added Barboza.

    How does DÜ work?

    From this February 22nd, passengers at the Juan Santamaría International Airport can access the platform through the link www.dushop.cr or through the QR code placed in the boarding rooms throughout the Terminal.In terms of connection, AERIS offers a free Wi-Fi network for up to 3 hours for a pleasant travel experience.

    “With DÜ, the passenger can order any product available on the platform from the moment they check in at the airline counter and prior to entering the boarding rooms, and then pick up at the pick up zones or directly in the store”, complemented the Commercial Director of AERIS.

    The passenger must register their means of payment, flight information and location. In addition, once the merchant processes the order, the user will be indicated the time in which the delivery will be made.

    Increasing businesses participation

    In the first stage of DÜ launch, travelers can purchase food and beverages marketed by Britt Café Bakery and Britt Shop Costa Rica. AERIS maintains the affiliation process with more businesses and it is expected that in the next stages the commercial offer of the Marketplace will be greater.

    All businesses will be subject to a feedback system from customers in order to aim for continuous improvement. In addition, the prices of the products that are available on the platform will not have additional charges for delivery service.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article“Digital Ecosystems” as a Tool to Strengthen Organizations
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Long Recovery of Indigenous Lands in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Decades have passed since the Costa Rican government guaranteed the native peoples of the country that they would recover their lands. Meanwhile, they regroup...
    Read more

    World Food Fair Rewards Costa Rican Company for Innovative Product

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In 2020, Costa Rica exported $ 51 million to the Middle East, with agriculture ($ 43.9 million), precision and medical equipment ($ 3.1 million) and food ($ 1.7 million) being the most important.
    Read more

    “Parque La Libertad” Offers Free Courses to Young Ticos With Disabilities

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "The psychosocial benefits evidenced in the first year of the project execution, generated a precedent in our country and evidenced the responsibility of giving sustainability to inclusive cultural spaces,"
    Read more

    Learning FromYour Past Failures is Always the Best Path to Success!

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Science has been built on the principle of trial and error: the more mistakes you make, the closer you get to getting it right. Why not apply the same to the business world?
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years