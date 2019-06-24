In Costa Rica, not only in this month (June) is World Ocean’s Day celebrated, but also a great emphasis is put on “National Tree Day”, a special date that was made official by President Alfredo González through Executive Decree No. 14 of May 25, 1915.

Although we can highlight that in Costa Rica, activities are constantly being developed to strengthen our “green” environment that is incredible biodiversity that captivates us every day. National Tree Day highlights the importance of being aware of the protection for our forest resources that, without a doubt, are indispensable for our humanity.

Like all living beings, trees have rights: to be cared for, respected, to grow and to fulfill their cycle. In this beautiful country there are more than 200 species of trees, each one of them fulfills eco-functions and contributes to our society both economically, culturally and scientifically;

A tree is a natural roof, a provider of fire (heat), a place for rest, for protection, they give us oxygen and endless recreation for so many generations. A very significant fact for our Central American country is that the Guanacaste tree was declared as the National Tree, by Decree No.7, on August 31, 1959.

Exemplary environmental actions.

The Josefina community of Los Cipreses, in Barrio México, commemorated in an authentic and emotional way National Tree Day; an activity that had the presence of 80 volunteers of different tourist companies, had the purpose of planting 150 trees, collecting waste and collaborating in the construction of a playground.

It is worth mentioning that this action taken was the 3rd of its kind under the sponsorship of the “International Conference on Sustainable Tourism P3”, which will be held the 4th, 5th and 6th of September at the Convention Center and is organized by the National Chamber of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism (CANAECO).

“Costas Verdes” continues to surprise us.

Some time ago, at The Costa Rica News, we prepared an exclusive interview with Federico Gutiérrez, who is the Project Director at the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Costas Verdes (CV), this great entrepreneur, for many years has accompanied the Director of (CV), Daniel Uribe in each initiative to promote spaces in Costa Rica for tree planting.

We remember what Gutiérrez said, “Costas Verdes comes from the community and is for the community”, in which they include children who, through their schools, learn the value of planting a tree and how to be aware of their proper care.

In relation to National Tree Day, Costas Verdes stressed that this date has value for them and showed a copy of Ceibo Barrigón (Pseudobombax Septenatum), “we honor our elder brothers, our trees,” said the representatives of the organization. “To contribute is to value, to want, to develop”.

The president of Costa Rica, Don Carlos Alvarado, joined thousands of citizens who have planted trees accompanying the Costas Verdes organization, all in favor of returning the coastal forest to the beaches of our country. This year the action was carried out in the National Wildlife Refuge Playa Hermosa-Punta Mala.

Each contribution is valid, as long as it is to strengthen, educate and gives the world a more sustainable future. That there are still negative impacts on environmental spaces of Costa Rica, yes there are, but therefore it is always good to be part of the solutions, that makes them more numerous, from planting trees, cleaning our surroundings, educating about their care and more. From The Costa Rica News, we echo “one more tree is more oxygen for our life”.