In today’s fast-paced life we are entangled in a whirlwind, where we get spun off center and completely intoxicated with stress and anxiety. We are caught in a chaotic, frenzied spiral of a new addiction. People are chasing money, power, success and a wilder, faster pace of life. Do you resonate? Do you desire to connect with nature to find your center and a community? Explore the lush green jungles of Costa Rica whilst expanding your awareness and challenge body and mind?

Gnosis is a calling to all those who wish to connect with the cosmic intelligence pulsating in the very fabric of your DNA, in the earth beneath your feet, in the soothing ocean waters, and in the vibrant rays of the sun.

What happens when we surrender to bliss? We let go of our identity and we trust in the state of presence, love, wisdom, and purity. Bliss is our natural state of being. However, due to social conditioning, we live in fear and separation that causes a whirlwind of stress and anxiety.

Join us on this visionary quest and surrender to the wisdom of the Costa Rican jungle to open your heart and let go of all that is no longer serving you…until the only thing left is your infinite, pure essence connected to the source.

What is Gnosis Journey: Out of the Whirlwind

September 23rd-28th, 2018

Space limited to 10 guests

“It is possible to cut beyond ego-consciousness, to tune in on neurological processes which flash by at the speed of light, and to become aware of the enormous treasury of ancient racial knowledge welded into the nucleus of every cell in your body.”

With Gnosis Journey: Out of the Whirlwind, we challenge you to take an act of courage and brilliance, to join in the expanding movement of social and personal liberation. Immerse yourself in nature and integrate ancient wisdom that can help you find a more balanced relationship with the human and nonhuman world around you.

This trek through the jungle with the support of sacred plant medicines will push you to your physical and mental limits and challenge you to step beyond them. If you have found your truth within yourself there is nothing more in this whole existence to find…you learn how to be an infinite, limitless creator connected to pure Source.

Out of the Whirlwind begins with a rebirth in the womb of the Earth at a traditional temazcal sweat lodge, followed by a highly challenging trek through the jungle with the assistance of awareness enhancing peyote (barefoot encouraged), and ending with a sacred plant medicine ceremony. The trek is high risk due to many factors, including natural elements of rain and wind, animals like deadly snakes and spiders, and treacherous slippery boulders and muddy cliffs… This is not for the faint of heart.

We will guide you on a challenging (barefoot encouraged) trek through the lush mountains and waterfalls of the jungle where you will be required to overcome any physical obstacles, to the center of the jungle where you will face your mental and spiritual dragons. Sacred plant medicines used by indigenous tribes in the Amazon have the ability to reveal multitudinous levels of awareness and secret domains of psychic activity. The only thing holding you back from achieving complete transformation and freedom is the limitation of your own mind, and this is a journey to escape from the prison of your mind.

Due to the high-risk nature of Gnosis Journeys, space is limited to 10 guests maximum for safety reasons.

What are the sacred plant medicines?

“A psychedelic experience is a journey to new realms of consciousness. The scope and content of the experience are limitless, but its characteristic features are the transcendence of verbal concepts, of space-time dimensions, and of the ego or identity.” – Leary et el, “The Psychedelic Experience”

Plant medicines are entheogens derived from plants that offer true healing by putting into order the body, mind, and spirit with the past, present, and future. Entheogenic literally means “a substance or process that draws one closer to the god within.”

Peyote, a medicinal cactus offered on the Gnosis Journey trek, is used by indigenous people for heightened awareness, perception, agility, instincts, and connection to Earth.

Ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew indigenous to the Amazon rainforest, has been shown to stimulate neurogenesis, or the birth of new brain cells, as well as provide physical cleansing, spiritual and emotional healing, and a release of stored traumas and addictions.

This process is unique to one’s needs for healing and can involve re-experiencing traumas to work through them, seeing visions, traveling to other dimensions, and meeting other-worldly spirit guides. We offer an ayahuasca ceremony on the night of the Gnosis Journey trek as a way to dive deep within your consciousness and navigate a personal maze to reach your true essence, which is connected to Source and universal intelligence.

What does Gnosis Journey include?

5 night-accommodation in the heart of the Costa Rican jungle

Traditional Temazcal Sweat Lodge

6 hour guided trek through the jungle (fasting during the trek)

Rapé/Romé Potó indigenous medicine for focus, clarity, and alertness

indigenous medicine for focus, clarity, and alertness Ayahuasca sacred plant medicine ceremony

sacred plant medicine ceremony Organic, nutrient-dense plant based meals

Vinyasa yoga and meditation

Sound healing with Tibetan Singing Bowls

Blue clay beach day (with Vida Blue Healing Clay from Buenaventura)

from Buenaventura) Heart opening cacao ceremony with live music as a closing integration circle

with live music as a closing integration circle Transportation to and from Gnosis Journey

Additional add-ons available on-site

Tribal tattoo by local shamanic tattoo artist

Massage

Acupuncture

Reiki sessions

DMT ceremony

Due to the high-risk nature of Vision Quest, space is limited to 10 guests maximum for safety reasons.

Surrender to the Jungle Schedule*

*Schedule subject to change without notice

Sunday, September 23rd: Arrival in Costa Rica

Suggested arrival at SJO and sleep in SJO

Monday, September 24th: Pre-Journey Rendezvous

9 am Group shuttle provided from San Jose to Dominical

12:30 pm Lunch in Dominical at Mono Congo or Phat Noodle

1:30 pm Beach time in Dominical

5 pm Bonfire and sunset at the beach

6 pm Group shuttle to Gnosis headquarters

7 pm Welcome circle

8 pm Dinner

Tuesday, September 25th: Waterfall Day

8 am Yoga and sound healing (optional)

9 am Breakfast

11 am Day hike to Nauyaca waterfall

2 pm Lunch

5:30 pm Sunset Temazcal Sweat Lodge (begin fasting)

Wednesday, September 26th: Trek and Ceremony

7 am Gnosis Jungle Trek (barefoot encouraged) with the support of plant medicines to heighten awareness (including rapé)

7 pm Ayahuasca Ceremony through the night until sunrise

Thursday, September 27th: Integration & Celebrations

7 am Integration circle

8 am Breakfast (first meal to break the fast)

10am-1pm Massage and bodywork sessions available

1 pm Lunch

4 pm Yoga (optional)

6 pm “Right of passage” celebration with dinner and live music, optional shamanic tattoo by local artist

Friday, September 28th: Serenity

8am: Yoga/Pilates/Core (optional)

9 am: Breakfast

10am-1pm: Massage and bodywork sessions available

1 pm: Lunch

2-4pm Blue Clay Beach Day (optional magic mushrooms)

5 pm: Cacao ceremony with live music

8 pm: Dinner

Saturday, September 29th: Bucket List Day

8 am Yoga (optional)

9 am Breakfast

10am-1pm Choose your “bucket list” adventure (zip lining, rappelling, skydiving, horseback riding, white water rafting…)

1 pm Lunch

3 pm Closing circle and a special giveaway

7 pm Dinner

8:30pm Optional DMT session

Sunday, September 30th: Farewell Brunch

9 am Farewell Brunch

11 am-1 pm Departures (group shuttle provided to SJO)

Upcoming Gnosis Journey dates:

Out of the Whirlwind: September 23rd-28th, 2018 (10 spaces available)

Root Down & Grow: November 5th-10th, 2018 (10 spaces available)

Into the Light: February 17th-22nd, 2019 (pre-Envision journey)