    Costa Rica Returns to Full Capacity with the Decline of the Fourth Wave of Covid-19

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Costa Rica accelerates the return to “normality” with the authorization of full capacity for sports, academic activities, nightclubs, bars and restaurants from these moments in which the fourth wave of infections is in clear decline. Sports, cultural, academic and business activities, as well as discos, bars, nightclubs, restaurants, shops, cinemas and theaters, may operate at 100% of their capacity with the requirement to ask customers for the QR code that certifies the state of their full vaccination against Covid-19.

    Previously, these establishments had permitted capacities of between 50% and 80% with the QR code. The premises that do not request that code as of this Tuesday must operate at 50% of their capacity.

    This is one of the main de-escalation measures announced by the Government, together with the one that came into force on March 7th, which consists of the elimination of the prohibition on the circulation of vehicles, which is currently in force between 00:00 and 5:00 am every day throughout the country. With these actions, Costa Rica practically returns to normal activities after 2 years of restrictive measures that were tightened and relaxed according to the epidemiological moment.

    Costa Rica is currently experiencing a decline in the fourth wave of infections, which began in January due to the Omicron variant and which caused record numbers of daily cases but which did not saturate hospitals due, according to the authorities, the high percentage of people vaccinated.

    WAVE ON THE DECLINE

    The data released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, indicate that in epidemiological week 8, which ran from February 20th to 26th, there were 18,137 cases of covid-19, which represents a drop of 26.7% compared to the previous week when the number was 24,762 cases. With regard to deaths, in the week of February 20th to 26th, 107 deaths were added, while in the previous week the figure reached 122 deaths, for a decrease of 12.3%.

    That Tuesday, the authorities recorded 2,203 new cases, 10 deaths and 885 people remain hospitalized, of which 116 are in intensive care units. In total, Costa Rica, a country of 5.1 million inhabitants, accumulates 809,131 cases of Covid-19 and 8,047 deaths throughout the pandemic.

    As for vaccination, a total of 9,349,535 vaccines have been applied. Coverage with first doses reaches 87.4% of the country’s total population; with second doses 79.7% and with third doses 27.6%.

