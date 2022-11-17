Bob Marley’s Son Will Perform In Tamarindo

Julian Marley, the son of the legendary Bob Marley, will offer a concert with the band The Wailers at the La Senda farm located in Santa Rosa de Playa Tamarindo (Santa Cruz) on December 29th, starting at 5 p.m.

According to a press release from that communication company, music and reggae lovers will witness a “show that guarantees an evening full of good lyrics and rhythm.” The price of the tickets will cost ȼ20 thousand general and ȼ56 thousand VIP; In addition, tickets can be purchased at smarticket.net. and in Arenas Skate & Surf stores.

In the official press release, Oscar Umaña, producer of the event, highlighted that La Senda was chosen as the venue for the show because “it is a world-renowned wellness center, a sanctuary for those who wish to have contact with the most secret of their spirit.”

A fighter for ecological awareness

“We managed to make an alliance with MareBlu and The Wailers featuring Julian Marley to create social awareness and protect the planet’s oceans; In addition, we will have national artists and we will pay a great tribute to the legendary Bob Marley, who was a pioneer in the protection of nature and a fighter for ecological awareness,” Umaña said.

At the concert point there will be a special space for gastronomy. Two hectares of La Senda are dedicated to organic agriculture with products that supply the restaurant of the Hotel Cala Luna located in Playa Langosta de Tamarindo.

“The Wailers, is an iconic band that brings with it one of the best experiences without taking into account the tribute to the greatest symbol of reggae music in history, Bob Marley. And will bring a lot of feeling to this show is that Julian Marley, son of this great legend, is the one who will delight us with his father’s greatest hits,” added Umaña.

Big leagues

Hernán Imhoff, President of the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT), indicated that the concert on that highly-visited beach in the province of Guanacaste “will mark a before and after” in the history of our beloved area that will receive a launch world class scene.

“We are all very familiar with Bob Marley’s legacy in contemporary music culture. In addition, the fact that Tamarindo has been chosen as the point to carry out this project fills us with great enthusiasm because it confirms that the companies in this sector are already considering us as a location that meets the appropriate conditions for the respective assembly, which brings great benefits for all local businesses because it contributes a lot to the reactivation of the sector”, explained the President of the CCTT.

Imhoff added that the concert with Julian Marley and The Wailers is a perfect opportunity to visit Tamarindo in the final stretch of the year 2022 and the vacation season in one of the most beautiful areas of Guanacaste with a wide range of amenities.

People interested in knowing more details about this event can contact Maria Muñoz at the Cotenlab Public Relations Agency by phone at 2506-384 or Luis Castrillo, CCTT Press Officer, at 71085868.