Costa Rica Will Experience the Best of Electronic Music in January 2023

After having all lived through a pandemic, the moment has arrived that both Costa Ricans and foreign visitors have been waiting for, the sixth edition of the Ocaso 2023 Festival, in Tamarindo. It will take place from the 5th to the 9th of January of next year, that is to say, it´s almost here!

Millions of people miss being able to attend incredible festivals like Ocaso, as well as enjoying socializing with wonderful people and dancing to the best musical mixes. The organizers of the event had asked their followers to remain calm during the pandemic since 2020, which is why it was not held on what was its 4th anniversary.

“See you next year”, is the phrase that loyal fans of the festival read. Now it’s their turn to gather a group of friends and live the experience. Remember that you can contact for VIP services through the e-mail [email protected]

Talented artists

Yes, we are missing something to mention and they are the artists who will perform at Ocaso 2022: Doctor Martin, Andreas Henneberg, Magdalena, Adriatique, Michael Bibi, Dixon, Layla Benítez, Magdalena, Airaica, Eagles & Butterflies and many more, among others the very talented Solomun. Who are you most excited to see at the sixth edition of Festival Ocaso 2023?

DJ Solomun

Solomun, is the stage name of a DJ and music producer Mladen. Solomun was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina. 17 are the years in which Solomun has exercised his career as a DJ very well and has been an active music producer since 2005, founding the Diynamic label in 2006 together with his partner, Adriano Trolio. Currently, Solomun is one of the most recognized DJs in the world and his name lives up to other producers and DJs of the stature of Paul Kalkbrenner.

It is worth noting that Solomun’s music is inspired by R&B, Funk, Soul, Hip hop, Disco and music from the 80s; In 2012, he was named producer of the year by the DJ Awards in Ibiza and Best International DJ by the Cool Awards in Brazil.

We recommend that you prepare your swimsuit, sunscreen and sunglasses, for what will be the welcome pool party for all music lovers, everything will be on January 5th from 2 in the afternoon until 2 in the morning. Do not miss this unique experience, we know you wanted the dates to attend to be announced…and so now it´s official!.