Digital nomads have existed long before the Pandemic, but working remotely is no longer just a pipe dream, it’s the new reality. Costa Rica has always had a large ex-pat community. The nation’s long history of being a leader in social responsibility and sustainable travel coupled with the boundless outdoor offerings make it a very attractive destination for digital nomads who want to experience the “Pure Life” style. It is one of the best global destinations encouraging foreign visitors to relocate, offering programs in an effort to restart tourism.

With all the country’s borders now open, the Costa Rica Tourism Institute (ICT) committed to safely attracting tourists and remote workers once again. A new law aimed at restoring the economy, called “Law to Attract International Workers and Remote Service Providers”, or Law No. 22215, is currently under review, which could allow digital nomads to stay in Costa Rica for a year with the option to renew for an additional year.

Benefitting Foreign Remote Workers and the Country



“Currently, approximately 2.5% of Costa Rica’s population are expats,” says Minister of Tourism Gustavo Segura. Adding, “Costa Rica has always supported foreigners that take up residence in the country–and so, as remote work becomes more prevalent, we see an opportunity to provide travelers with additional means and infrastructure that will allow them to stay in our country for longer periods of time. Not only will this benefit those visitors who seeks to embrace our ideal lifestyle while going about their work plans, but it will support our economy, which depends largely on tourism.”