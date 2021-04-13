More
    Search
    Real Estate
    Updated:

    Low Interest Rates Open the Opportunity to Take a Loan or Refinance Mortgages in the Costa Rican Real Estate Sector

    Interest rates have reached their lowest level since 1978 in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    Low Interest Rates Open the Opportunity to Take a Loan or Refinance Mortgages in the Costa Rican Real Estate Sector

    The low bank interest rates in Costa Rica that have prevailed since the beginning of 2020 and especially in this 2021 open an opportunity for Real Estate investors to take a new credit or refinance their current debts
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Pure Life”: A Phrase That Makes the Idiosyncrasy of a Great Country

    In our Costa Rica there is a phrase, a proper connotation that manages to encompass what we are (exuberant...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    The Beauty of Costa Rica Captivates Fans on YouTube

    The beaches of the Pacific, the unique experience of a canopy in Monteverde, green and dense mountains, imposing waterfalls,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The low bank interest rates in Costa Rica that have prevailed since the beginning of 2020 and especially in this 2021 open an opportunity for Real Estate investors to take a new credit or refinance their current debts.

    This past week the Basic Deposit Rate (TBP) reached the historical minimum of 3.20%, the lowest level since 1978. The rate serves as an indicator of the cost of taking out a loan, as it is used as a reference to calculate the interest that the new debt would pay.

    Is it a good time to get into debt?

    Representatives of the Tico Real Estate sector believe that it is. Specially for those who require financing to comply with an investment plan of convenience, it is a good time to take advantage of the situation and access a credit facility, which will carry an improved fee precisely because of the associated interest rate.

    With responsible personal management a mortgage loan at this time can improve people’s economic conditions, as long as it does not reach over-indebtedness. The objective of a loan is to facilitate the achievement of goals, but it must be borne in mind that debts must be controlled and to know to what extent people can commit to more obligations.

    Pandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica

    What should you look out for?

    Before requesting a Real Estate loan, consumers should analyze other factors or conditions in addition to the interest rate. In addition to a competitive interest rate, it is necessary to consider that the credit solution has a logical relationship in the term of the same according to the investment plan (short, medium or long term), the commissions, the eventual costs associated with the formalization of a credit (costs of notaries, experts, stamps, transfer costs) and having a sufficient and permanent income with which an adequate attention to the debt can be projected during its term.

    Clients must always make sure to ensure that they have the liquidity to meet that credit and that they do not have too many debts, especially in terms of revolving loans, credit cards, because that can also affect their credit history. Each financial institution has different requirements for different mortgage loan products.

    Combining Real Estate Investment and Tourism in Costa Rica

    Good time to refinance

    If the consumer already has debts, this could also be the time to consolidate or refinance them. It is a good time to analyze the existing options in the financial system versus the conditions associated with current debts and to find more favorable conditions, generating an economic benefit for the consumer.

    This option seeks that people consolidate their debts and can improve their economic situation, either with a better interest rate, a longer term or with a combination of both. With the change, clients can free up a part of the resources they use to pay their debts. People who have credits in foreign currency and are not currency generators, is also a good time to analyze the possibility of converting their debts to colones under favorable conditions, thus avoiding assuming exchange risk.

    Real Estate Construction in Costa Rica Grows Despite Pandemic Crisis

    Why did the Basic Rate drop?

    The decline in the base rate does not surprise financial experts. The COVID-19 Pandemic has created conditions that make it difficult to place loans and therefore, banks have abundant resources to lend.

    There is still a lot of liquidity in the financial system and little demand for credit. The low deposit rates partly reflect that. The low interest rates also reflect the improvement in the conditions for the government’s financing, which have allowed it to attract resources at lower rates in recent months.

    Daniel Yepez/ TCRN Staff

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceDaniel Yépez
      ViaHJM
      Previous article“Pure Life”: A Phrase That Makes the Idiosyncrasy of a Great Country
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

      Low Interest Rates Open the Opportunity to Take a Loan or Refinance Mortgages in the Costa Rican Real Estate Sector

      The low bank interest rates in Costa Rica that have prevailed since the beginning of 2020 and especially in this 2021 open an opportunity for Real Estate investors to take a new credit or refinance their current debts
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Foreigners are Buying Vacation Homes in Costa Rica as Properties to Live in Permanently: What are the Reasons?

      Real Estate TCRN STAFF -
      With median prices coming down around high-end homes in Costa Rica, some foreign buyers have chosen to remain as renters in their hometowns and purchase a vacation property in the Land of Pure Life
      Read more

      Pandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica

      Real Estate TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica once again is in a real estate boom, this time due to the explosive conjunction of COVID-19, the creation of new laws for Digital Nomads
      Read more

      “Rent to Own” Option Will Soon Be a Reality in the Costa Rican Real Estate Sector

      Real Estate TCRN STAFF -
      The deputy of the National Liberation Party (PLN), Karine Niño Gutiérrez, presented a bill that creates a new opportunity to access for owning a house in Costa Rica
      Read more

      Curtain Color for Grey Walls

      Real Estate TCRN STAFF -
      Previously, grey was considered a dull color but in recent days it has gain popularity in room walls since it adds depth to a room without being dark
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »