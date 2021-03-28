More
    Search
    Why do Digital Nomads Choose Costa Rica for Remote Working?

    The best option available in the World

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Raúl Reeves’s life took a turn with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now his workplace is 100 meters from the beach and hundreds of kilometers from his native Chile. The COVID-19 emergency forced him to close the offices of his marketing venture in that country and to work remotely. Thus began a change in his lifestyle that brought him to Costa Rica in January for a month and now he has been for almost three.

    Costa Rica is in the sights of those who, amid the Pandemic, try a new modality that combines work and tourism. They are the so-called digital nomads who point you to new destinations for working remotely, walk around and make friends. In this country there is even a bill in Congress, which would grant benefits to this type of remote workers.

    From Chile to Costa Rica


    Reeves has traveled to different parts of Costa Rica with the computer, his inseparable companion, connecting at certain hours to work as what is considered a digital nomad, dividing the time between work and what he likes to do. This 37-year-old Chilean stands out in addition to the Costa Rican beaches, the warmth of the people. “If you like nature, surfing, yoga, parks, it is a beautiful destination,” he says.

    Reeves stays in hotels of a chain that bets on digital nomads, with coworking or shared spaces. His passion for surfing is now in Jacó, in the Central Pacific of Costa Rica, where he divides the day between work, rest and new friends, “how great to work like this, with this climate, with these waves”, he says.

    “I do not know when I will return”


    Tabitha Ostrout, an American from North Carolina who arrived in Costa Rica a week ago and does not know when she is going to return, is also in that back and forth between work and play. She says that by the time her office closed, she could work from home, and that “home” could be considered anywhere, from her bedroom back to North Carolina or Costa Rica. “Taking a break from work here means doing yoga with the wonderful sensation of the sea a few meters away, or on the beach itself.”

    Great potential


    According to the Tico tourism minister Gustavo Segura, the country has great potential to be among the favorites of digital nomads, which means longer stays and a greater contribution to the country’s economy. “In the current situation in which the recovery of tourism could extend for three more years, this segment of digital nomads is key for the sector.”

    According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), if a bill is approved in the Legislative Assembly, the digital nomad would obtain, among other benefits, a residence permit for one year extendable for another year, the possibility of opening bank accounts and using the driver’s license from their home country.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceDjenane Villanueva
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleA New Access is Opened in the Guadalupe/San José Viaduct with the Promise of a Third Level on the Horizon
    Next articleCosta Rica Serves as Stage for National Geographic Debut on TikTok
