Shouting ‘Pura vida’ and accompanied by a video montage with scenes from Costa Rica, the famous international magazine National Geographic made its debut on one of the most popular social networks of the moment: TikTok.

In the publication you can see the explorer and producer, Brazilian Filipe DeAndrade, rafting, canopying and visiting a waterfall from which he introduces the new official account. Then you can see two exotic scarlet macaws, humpback whales and turtles to finally close with the image of a cute sloth. In total, the video is 39 seconds long.

In the first three hours, the account added more than 12 thousand followers and the publication has almost 4,000 views during that period. DeAndrade also shared the video on his personal account on Instagram and in one hour it had 2,863 views. There he posted the following message: “NatGeo is on TikTok, see you in the jungle, under a waterfall or exploring a river. Wherever there are animals, they can find me there”.

Renowned quality production



The audiovisual producer won an Emmy Award as a camera operator and has worked for companies such as Netflix and Disney. In November of last year, the company -also owner of a television channel- pointed out the importance of this social network for the promotion of tourism. This in the article: “Tourism moves to Tik Tok, the new window to the world.

Natural beauties



Precisely, during the last week, the country’s natural beauties have been viralized on different social networks. Last Saturday, in less than 24 hours, the image of a Costa Rican sloth generated a true “tenderness overload”. In fact, that was the description used by the official account of the Lonely Planet portal on Instagram, when sharing the image.

This publication became, in less than a day, the one that has generated the most interactions during 2021, adding more than 90 thousand “likes” in the process. The site specialized in tourism has more than 2.7 million followers on this platform.

The photograph shows a young Bradypus species, Bradypodidae (three-toed) sloth, hanging playfully from a branch and a mischievous smile appears on its face as it gazes at the horizon.